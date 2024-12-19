Online literature celebrated at WebNovel Spirity Awards

The 2024 WebNovel Spirity Awards made history this year by celebrating winners from all five continents, highlighting the growing global influence of online literature.

Held during the just concluded Shanghai International Online Literature Week, the awards welcomed writers, translators, and literary figures from 16 countries and regions to Shanghai.

Among the 15 winners, gold awards were presented to Ghana's Glorious_Eagle, Pakistan's JessicaKaye911, Canada's Aoki_Aku and India's WinterDragon_1.

These writers received not only cash prizes but also opportunities to have their works adapted into other formats such as audiobooks, comics, and films.

This year's competition attracted 14,000 participants worldwide, showcasing the platform's international reach.

A leading platform under Yuewen, the country's biggest online literature site backed by Tencent, WebNovel boasts over 449,000 authors and nearly 300 million users globally and has become a hub for diverse voices and global storytelling.

Many previous winners have seen their works adapted into hit formats, from TV dramas to audiobooks, proving the potential of this burgeoning literary space.

Hou Xiaonan, Yuewen's chief executive, said they are building a global community where stories from every corner of the world could thrive.