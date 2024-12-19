News / Metro

Doctors in Shanghai save Mongolian baby with small aorta

Doctors at Fudan University's Children's Hospital successfully treated a one-month-old Mongolian baby who had an abnormally small aorta.
Ti Gong

The Mongolian family poses with doctors in Shanghai.

The parents and doctors of a one-month-old Mongolian baby boy with congenital heart disease thanked Fudan University's Children's Hospital for treating the critically ill baby.

During delivery, doctors discovered an abnormally small aorta in the boy. Doctors in Mongolia advised the family to transfer the infant to a children's hospital for treatment and assisted in contacting Shanghai doctors, who arranged transportation and medical care.

On November 2, when the newborn arrived at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport from Ulaanbaatar, a local medical team was waiting at the scene and rushed the child to the hospital.

After extensive tests and examination, it was found that the narrowest position of the aorta, the main artery that transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body, was just 1 millimeter, or one-sixth or seventh of normal size. If the blood circulation is obstructed, it could prove fatal.

Doctors discussed treatment options and settled on a minimally invasive approach to expand the constricted aorta.

During surgery, they expanded the narrowest point to 4.3 millimeters, following which the child's blood circulation returned to normal.

After further treatment and supervision, the baby was discharged. According to hospital officials, this is the third Mongolian baby with serious congenital heart disease to receive treatment at their facility in recent years, demonstrating the two nations' medical service collaboration and Shanghai's ability in international medical tourism.

Ti Gong

The child's parents got the Mongolian doctors to thank the Shanghai doctors on WeChat.

