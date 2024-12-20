Shanghai moving closer to have 1,000 parks

Shanghai is moving closer to its goal of having 1,000 parks as 141 were added around the city this year. It brought the total to 973, greenery authorities revealed on Friday.

In recent years, Shanghai has pushed ahead with its "Park City" initiative, aiming to carpet the cityscape with green spaces, which creat soothing colors amidst the concrete jungle of urban areas.

The new parks include 76 "pocket" parks that are small in size but delicate in quality.

By utilizing colorful foliage and flowering shrubs, pocket parks present a beautiful "colorful" effect, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

This year, the southern part of the Shanghai World Expo Culture Park and the first phase of Meilan Lake Central Park opened to the public.