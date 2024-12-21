Ticket for airport link line costs 4-26 yuan

Travel between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport by the Airport Link Line of Shanghai Suburban Railway will cost up to 26 yuan (US$3.56), the railway operator, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, said on Saturday.

The city's development, reform and transportation authorities announced the ticket fee charging standard for the city's railway system last month.

The starting fee for suburban railways is 4 yuan, for lines with a top speed of 160km per hour or more 0.45 yuan per kilometer per person; for lines with a top speed less than 160 km per hour 0.37 yuan per kilometer per person.

When the ticket price is lower than or equal to the minimum fare, passengers will only need to pay 4 yuan. If it is higher than the minimum fare, the ticket price will be calculated according to the above standard.

The newly opened Airport Link Line is designed to have a maximum speed up to 160km per hour or above. Based on the pricing rule, its ticket adopts the "0.45-yuan" standard.