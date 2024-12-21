Ticket for airport link line costs 4-26 yuan
Travel between Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport by the Airport Link Line of Shanghai Suburban Railway will cost up to 26 yuan (US$3.56), the railway operator, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, said on Saturday.
The city's development, reform and transportation authorities announced the ticket fee charging standard for the city's railway system last month.
The starting fee for suburban railways is 4 yuan, for lines with a top speed of 160km per hour or more 0.45 yuan per kilometer per person; for lines with a top speed less than 160 km per hour 0.37 yuan per kilometer per person.
When the ticket price is lower than or equal to the minimum fare, passengers will only need to pay 4 yuan. If it is higher than the minimum fare, the ticket price will be calculated according to the above standard.
The newly opened Airport Link Line is designed to have a maximum speed up to 160km per hour or above. Based on the pricing rule, its ticket adopts the "0.45-yuan" standard.
In additional to the pricing rule, the group announced that they will offer a prepaid pay-per-ride choice for commuting passengers.
The ticket comes in a 20-trip package valid for 30 days from the date of activation.
Once activated, the pay-per-ride ticket will be non-refundable. The discount for each trip is 30 percent off, compared to the normal fare (the single-trip fare is not less than the minimum Metro fare of 3 yuan).
Once the ticket is used up, passengers can purchase new ones.
Upon purchase, passengers should manually activate the ticket within seven days. Any un-activated ticket that expires within this period will become invalid and a refund will be issued to the original payment channel.
Passenger can scan the QR code of the ticket to take ride.
Moreover, similar to the discount plan for transfers between Metro and buses, passengers using the same public transportation card or the same platform, will receive a government-granted discount at one yuan for transfers between buses and the airport link line within 120 minutes.
Also, passengers taking the ride by holding the same public transportation card or using the same digital platform will enjoy a 10 percent discount on subsequent rides when accumulating a total fare of 70 yuan within a calendar month.
The Airport Link Line has met all operational requirements and the countdown is on till opening.
The intra-city railway line, which connects Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport, runs 68.6 kilometers in total.
