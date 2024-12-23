Shanghai begins anti-smoking campaign with inspections of venues

Local authorities will carry out inspections of venues violating the anti-smoking law from Monday to Friday. Individuals who spot violations are welcome to offer reports.

Inspections will mainly focus on venues like Internet cafes, entertainment and sports places, hotels, bars and restaurants. Venues with poor results in previous inspections and those receiving the most complaints will be the main targets.

Shanghai has adopted a complete ban on indoor smoking and some outdoor places where many children and people gather such as schools, children's hospitals, stadiums and waiting areas for public transportation.

Individual violators can face up to a 200 yuan (US$27.4) fine, while venues that fail to adopt anti-smoking measures and persuade smokers to stop can be fined a maximum of 30,000 yuan.

Residents, including expatriates, can report offenders and offer tips and complaints regarding smoking-control violations by calling the 12345 government-run hotline, Shanghai Fabu, the city's WeChat account, Wuyan Shanghai, the Jiankangyun mini program, or Health Cloud.

Officials said the 12345 hotline provides service in other languages, and expatriates can also can post comments and complaints in the public WeChat accounts and mini program.