Les Misérables spectacular makes Shanghai only stop on Chinese mainland
Tickets for the Les Misérables The Staged Concert Spectacular, its 40th anniversary concert, go on sale today across all platforms.
With limited-time early bird discounts and a new ticket exchange feature for added flexibility, securing your spot for this legendary musical has never been easier.
Returning to Shanghai after 23 years, this production will run from November 4 to December 28, 2025, at the Shanghai Grand Theatre, in its only stop on the Chinese mainland as part of the 40th Anniversary World Tour.
First performed in 1985 and based on Victor Hugo's iconic novel, Les Misérables has captivated over 130 million audience members across 53 countries and 22 languages, earning its place as one of the greatest musicals of all time.
The Les Misérables The Staged Concert Spectacular offers a fresh take on the beloved masterpiece, with enhanced staging, a live orchestra, and a cast of world-class performers delivering an unforgettable theatrical experience.
As part of the "SEE YOU IN SHANGHAI" series, the production cements Shanghai's reputation as a global hub for world-class theater.
Don't miss the opportunity to experience the emotion, drama, and grandeur of Les Misérables, a show that has touched hearts around the world for four decades.
Secure your tickets starting today, and prepare to witness one of the greatest musicals in history come to life on stage in Shanghai.
If you go
Date: November 4-December 28, 2025
Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater
Address: 300 People's Avenue
Admission: 280-1,480 yuan