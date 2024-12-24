Les Misérables spectacular makes Shanghai only stop on Chinese mainland

Tickets for the Les Misérables The Staged Concert Spectacular, its 40th anniversary concert, go on sale today across all platforms.

With limited-time early bird discounts and a new ticket exchange feature for added flexibility, securing your spot for this legendary musical has never been easier.

Returning to Shanghai after 23 years, this production will run from November 4 to December 28, 2025, at the Shanghai Grand Theatre, in its only stop on the Chinese mainland as part of the 40th Anniversary World Tour.

First performed in 1985 and based on Victor Hugo's iconic novel, Les Misérables has captivated over 130 million audience members across 53 countries and 22 languages, earning its place as one of the greatest musicals of all time.