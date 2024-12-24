﻿
Easier access to high-speed railway services for Shanghai residents

Residents in southern areas of the city to benefit when Shanghai South Railway Station increases the number of high-speed trains, according China Railway Shanghai Group.
Ti Gong

Shanghai South Railway Station.

Shanghai residents who live in the southern areas of the city will have easier to access high-speed railway services when the Shanghai South Railway Station increases the number of high-speed trains after renovation, according China Railway Shanghai Group.

From midnight on January 5, China's railway authorities will adopt a new train schedule for the first quarter of next year.

Shanghai Hongqiao Station and Shanghai South Station will increase their passenger train handling capacity by 16 and 53 trains, respectively, compared to the current schedule.

More inter-city express trains will depart from or arrive at Shanghai South Railway Station including:

C3042

  • Huzhou East Railway Station (6:30am)
  • Shengze Railway Station (6:44am)
  • Liantang Railway Station (7:02am)
  • Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station (7:14am)
  • Shanghai South Railway Station (7:31am)

C3044

  • Songjiang Railway Station (6:53am)
  • Shanghai South Railway Station (7:08am)

C3080

  • Huzhou East Railway Station (6:46am)
  • Huzhou Nanxun Railway Station (6:56am)
  • Shengze Railway Station (7:07am)
  • Suzhou South Railway Station (7:20am)
  • Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station (7:37 am)
  • Shanghai South Railway Station (7:54am)

G7302

  • Hangzhou East Railway Station (6:26am)
  • Jiaxing South Railway Station (6:49am)
  • Shanghai South Railway Station (7:19am)

Ti Gong

Super Loop

The newly launched G8387/90/87 "Super Loop" high-speed train travels from Shanghai South Railway Station to Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, spanning roughly 1,320 kilometers and taking around 8.4 hours.

Along its route, it passes through several high-speed rail lines, including the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou, Hefei-Hangzhou, Hangzhou-Changsha, Chizhou-Huangshan, Nanjing-Anqing, Beijing-Hong Kong (via Guangzhou), Nanjing-Chengdu, and Shanghai-Nanjing Intercity lines.

The circular route connects many small and medium-sized cities in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, as well as Anhui in the Yangtze River Delta region with and Shanghai, making it more convenient for people to travel between neighboring smaller cities and larger surrounding cities, according to the group.

More options

In addition, the G7193 high-speed train will operate from Shanghai South Railway Station to Lishui, passing through Jiaxing, Haining, Hangzhou, Wuyi, Yongkang, and Jinyun.

Apart from Hongqiao Railway Station, passengers from Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province will be able to choose the Shanghai South Railway Station as their destination when planning a visit to Shanghai.

Transport adjustments

Besides adding more trains, the transport arrangements around Shanghai South Railway Station will undergo adjustments and enter a trial operation phase from December 28.

The station is in Xuhui District, with Metro Lines 1, 3, and 15 running underneath.

After the adjustments, the station will be streamlined with separate areas for taxis, online-hailing vehicles, and private cars, according to a report by Shangguan News.

The overall layout will be online-hailing vehicles on the ground level, taxis on the first basement level, and private cars in the underground garage. At the same time, the travel routes for all types of vehicles entering and exiting the Shanghai South Railway Station area will also be changed.

The pick-up site for ride-hailing cars at the South Square is located on No. 4 Dongli Road S.

And the pick-up site at the North Square is at No.1 Dongli Road N.

At the entrance to the pick-up point, gates have been installed to allow only buses and ride-hailing vehicles with confirmed orders to pass through.

According to the report, all types of guiding signs and traffic marks outside the station have been updated.

Jinshan Railway

From Tuesday, the waiting zone for Jinshan Railway at Shanghai South Railway Station has been relocated from the South Square to the North Square.

The passenger entrance will be moved to the Jinshan Railway entrance on the west side of the first floor of the North Square at the station (near Metro Line 1 and Line 15). The exit has been moved to the northwest exit, and passengers exiting the station can transfer to the Metro without needing to go through security checks again in a one-way direction.

At that time, the station will open a special waiting room for Jinshan Railway, which will be equipped with a service center, toilets, air conditioning, and other facilities.

A special waiting room for Jinshan Railway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
