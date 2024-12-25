﻿
Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway tickets go on sale

  17:30 UTC+8, 2024-12-25
Tickets for the brand-new Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway are officially up for grabs as of 11am today!
Attention, all travel enthusiasts and last-minute planners: Tickets for the brand-new Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway are officially up for grabs as of 11am today.

Whether you're the type who clicks furiously on the 12306 app or prefers the retro charm of a train station ticket counter, the clock is ticking to snag your seat for this cutting-edge rail experience.

Set to launch on December 26, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou line connects Shanghai with the other two cities in a seamless 164-kilometer stretch of pure high-speed exhilaration.

With a max speed of 350 kmh, this railway is your fast pass to regional travel domination.

Here's the speed scoop: Shanghai Hongqiao to Songjiang in just 16 minutes (faster than waiting for your takeout to arrive), Suzhou South in 26 minutes (about the time of a sitcom episode), and Huzhou Station in 55 minutes (still quicker than binge-watching one movie).

Plus, for those bound for Hangzhou West, you'll be there in a record-breaking 78 minutes.

Starting today, tickets are available via the 12306 website, mobile app, ticket counters, and authorized outlets.

And because we all love a good deal, the railway is rolling out flexible discounts and market-driven pricing. Translation: Keep your eyes peeled for bargains.

To sweeten the deal, the railway kicks off with up to 38 trains daily and plans to ramp that up to a jaw-dropping 229 trains per day by early 2025. It's like a conveyor belt of travel convenience.

Ready to ride the rails? Grab your tickets before they're gone, and don't forget to check train schedules and updates on the 12306 app or website.

Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway: Getting you there so fast, it's almost teleportation!

