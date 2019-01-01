Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station starts operations
Shanghai Songjiang Station was put into use on Thursday, along with operation of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway.
The station in the southeast of the city serves as another significant transport hub, along with the existing Hongqiao railway station and the under-construction Shanghai East railway station, China Railway Shanghai Group said.
The station has a total construction area covering around 68,000 square meters, divided into the square level, platform level, waiting area level, and commercial level.
During the station's initial period of operation (from today to January 4), there will be 23 trains every day, including services to Huangshan, Yiwu, Wenzhou, Hefei, Wuhu, Hangzhou as well as the Hongqiao hub.
The fastest travel times from Songjiang to various other stations are:
- 17 minutes to Hongqiao
- 15 minutes to Suzhou South
- 46 minutes to Huzhou
- 60 minutes to Hangzhou West
- 144 minutes to Hengdian
- 178 minutes to Wenzhou North
- 108 minutes to Nanjing South
- 116 minutes to Wuhu
- 155 minutes to Xuancheng
- 159 minutes to Huangshan North
- 164 minutes to Hefei South
From January 5, the station will handle 113 high-speed trains and 77 conventional trains a day.
Services will cover more than 20 provinces, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, and Hubei.
Passengers can travel to cities such as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Huzhou, Wenzhou, Xuancheng, Huangshan, Wuhu, Fuzhou, Wuhan, and Nanchang by boarding a train at Songjiang.
There are also 43 passenger trains operating between Songjiang and Hongqiao, and 20 trains running between Songjiang and Shanghai South. The fastest journey for the entire route will take just 14 minutes.
On both sides of the waiting zone, there are 14 ticket gates and 3,000 seats. Annual passenger flow is expected to reach over 20 million.
Inside the waiting zone, there are six toilets with 152 stalls, all equipped with a fresh air system and wall-mounted deodorizers. Each washbasin has an electric heater to provide hot water in winter.
Drinking water, a nursing room as well as medical-care services are also available at the service center.