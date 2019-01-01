﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station starts operations

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-12-26       0
Station serves as another significant transport hub, along with Hongqiao railway station and the under-construction Shanghai East station, China Railway Shanghai Group said.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-12-26       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station starts operations
Ti Gong

Shanghai Songjiang Station was put into use on Thursday along with the opening and operation of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway.

Shanghai Songjiang Station was put into use on Thursday, along with operation of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-Speed Railway.

The station in the southeast of the city serves as another significant transport hub, along with the existing Hongqiao railway station and the under-construction Shanghai East railway station, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

The station has a total construction area covering around 68,000 square meters, divided into the square level, platform level, waiting area level, and commercial level.

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station starts operations
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exterior of Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station

During the station's initial period of operation (from today to January 4), there will be 23 trains every day, including services to Huangshan, Yiwu, Wenzhou, Hefei, Wuhu, Hangzhou as well as the Hongqiao hub.

The fastest travel times from Songjiang to various other stations are:

  • 17 minutes to Hongqiao
  • 15 minutes to Suzhou South
  • 46 minutes to Huzhou
  • 60 minutes to Hangzhou West
  • 144 minutes to Hengdian
  • 178 minutes to Wenzhou North
  • 108 minutes to Nanjing South
  • 116 minutes to Wuhu
  • 155 minutes to Xuancheng
  • 159 minutes to Huangshan North
  • 164 minutes to Hefei South

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station starts operations
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bird's-view of the new station.

From January 5, the station will handle 113 high-speed trains and 77 conventional trains a day.

Services will cover more than 20 provinces, including Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, and Hubei.

Passengers can travel to cities such as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Huzhou, Wenzhou, Xuancheng, Huangshan, Wuhu, Fuzhou, Wuhan, and Nanchang by boarding a train at Songjiang.

There are also 43 passenger trains operating between Songjiang and Hongqiao, and 20 trains running between Songjiang and Shanghai South. The fastest journey for the entire route will take just 14 minutes.

Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station starts operations
Ti Gong

The waiting zone at Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station.

On both sides of the waiting zone, there are 14 ticket gates and 3,000 seats. Annual passenger flow is expected to reach over 20 million.

Inside the waiting zone, there are six toilets with 152 stalls, all equipped with a fresh air system and wall-mounted deodorizers. Each washbasin has an electric heater to provide hot water in winter.

Drinking water, a nursing room as well as medical-care services are also available at the service center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China Railway
Hongqiao
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     