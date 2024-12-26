﻿
Metro operator announces temporary station closures for New Year's Eve

Shanghai Shentong Metro Group has announced adjustments to its operations to ensure safety and efficiency as people head out to celebrate on one of the busiest nights of the year.
As the countdown to 2025 begins, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group has announced adjustments to its operations to ensure smooth travel for residents and visitors during the New Year’s celebrations.

To meet the increased demand on New Year’s Eve, operating hours will be extended on several subway lines.

Metro lines 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 13 will run late into the night on December 31, providing extra time for revelers to commute safely and conveniently.

However, temporary station closures will be in effect as part of safety measures for the holiday.

Starting at 8pm on December 31, the following stations will be closed to passengers:

Nanjing Road E. Station on Lines 2 and 10

Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 14

During the closure, these stations will not allow passengers to board or alight trains, and all entrances and exits will remain closed.

Travelers planning to visit these areas are advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

Pleas note that while Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 14 will be temporarily closed, Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 10 will operate as usual. Passengers can still use this station to access nearby attractions and festivities.

Shanghai Metro reminds all passengers to check for updates, plan their routes accordingly, and allow extra time for their journeys.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Metro
Nanjing Road
Yuyuan Garden
