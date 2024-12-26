Here is a guide on how to effectively navigate the 59km Airport Link Line in the city

Here's your guide to navigating the new Shanghai Airport Link Line, from ticket prices to travel tips and everything in between!

The Airport Link Line will commence operations in Shanghai from December 27. Say goodbye to gridlock and hello to 40-minute airport hops on a train traveling at 160 km/h. Whether you are hurrying to catch a flight or simply want an excuse to take a super fast train, this is the one for you.

What's the Big Deal? This is not just any train; it is a 59-kilometer superhero slicing through the city, with seven stops, including: Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 — Start your journey with a bang (or a coffee). Pudong Airport Terminals 1 & 2 — The conclusion of your airport experience. There are a few more in between, such as Zhongchun Road and Shanghai International Resort (often known as "nearly Disney," but more on that later). With the addition of this new line, Shanghai's metro network now spans 896 kilometers.

Fares That Won't Break the Bank (or Your Wallet) Getting across town will not hurt your vacation budget. The full trip costs only 26 yuan, which is cheaper than an airport snack. Starting fare: 4 yuan (you can barely buy gum for that anymore). Discounts aplenty! Save 1 yuan by switching from a bus. Spend over 70 yuan in a month and get 10 percent off the remainder of your rides. Ride frequently? Get a 20-trip pack for 30 percent discount, valid for 30 days. Payment? Cash, cards, and apps are all accepted.

Comfort Meets Tech-Savvy Vibes This is not just a train; it is a moving lounge. Comfortable seats that feel like clouds. Luggage racks (or your souvenir panda plush). Wireless charging for your gadgets. Oh, and there are updates on which train cars are less crowded — ideal for avoiding excessively zealous tour groups.

Your Disney Detour Planning a magical day at Shanghai Disneyland? The International Resort Station may sound tempting, but it is still 2.5 kilometers from the park. Prefer wheels? Take Bus 50 or 70 for a smoother ride. Are you already wearing your Mickey ears and ready to walk? Best wishes, and do not forget the water. For most convenience, stick to Metro Line 11.

Schedule and Survival Tips Operating hours are from 6am to 10:39pm. Trains run every 15 minutes, which is enough time to grab a snack but not long enough to have second thoughts. Escalators are quite tall. Hold on tight or you risk becoming a viral moment on someone's feed. Pro tip: Double-check the platform doors. With 4- and 8-car trains in rotation, the last thing you want to do is wave goodbye to your ride in the wrong spot.

Why It's a Big Deal This is China's first suburban train, capable of reaching 160 km/h. It is already redefining the cool factor of public transportation. Officials are encouraging riders to provide feedback, so if you have any thoughts (or simply want to brag about anything), let them know. Whether you are chasing a flight or just want to enjoy the latest public services in Shanghai, the Airport Link Line deserves a ride. It is fast, enjoyable, and far superior to sitting in traffic!

Got Questions? We've Got Answers! Here's a handy Q&A for everything you need to know about the Airport Link Line. 1. Ticket Prices Q1. How are the rates for suburban railway lines (opening in 2024 and beyond) determined? For suburban railway lines with a maximum design speed of 160 km/h or above, the base rate is 45 cents per kilometer per person. For lines with a maximum speed below 160 km/h, the rate is 37 cents per kilometer per person. Q2. What is the pricing formula for suburban railway lines (2024 and beyond)? 1. For lines with a maximum speed of 160 km/h or above: Ticket Price = Base rate of 45 cents per km × Travel distance. 2. For lines with a maximum speed below 160 km/h: Ticket Price = Base rate of 37 cents per km × Travel distance. Q3. How are ticket prices rounded off? Prices are rounded to the nearest yuan. If the remainder is 50 cents or less, it's discarded; if it's more than 50 cents, it's rounded up to 1 yuan. Q4. Is there a starting fare for suburban railway lines? Yes, the minimum starting fare is 4 yuan. Q5. Does the metro distance continue to be calculated cumulatively for transfers between metro and suburban lines? Yes, metro distances are partly calculated according to the metro ticketing system. Q6. How are transfers between suburban and metro lines priced? Suburban line segments adhere to suburban pricing regulations and compute cumulatively, excluding the initial fare. Metro segments follow the existing metro pricing system. The two are combined to calculate the total fare. Q7. What is the fare between Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station and Zhongchun Road Station on the Airport Link Line? The distance between these stations is 5.2 km, which calculates as 5.2 × 0.45 = 2.34 yuan. Since the starting fare is 4 yuan, the ticket price is rounded up to 4 yuan. Q8. How do you calculate the fare for a trip from Xujiahui Station (Metro Line 9) to Hongqiao Terminal 2 Station (Airport Link Line)? 1. Metro segment (Xujiahui to Zhongchun Road): 4 yuan (as per metro ticketing rules). 2. Suburban segment (Zhongchun Road to Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2): 5.2 km × 0.45 = 2.34 yuan, rounded to 2 yuan, as the starting fare isn't applied for transfers. Total fare: 6 yuan. Q9. What is the fare for entering and exiting the same station on the Airport Link Line? For the Airport Link Line: 4 yuan (starting fare). For metro stations: 3 yuan (minimum metro fare). At Zhongchun Road Station (Airport Link Line included): 3 yuan. Q10: What is the fare between stations on the Airport Link Line? The fare depends on the distance between stations, with a rate of approximately 0.45 yuan per km and is rounded as specified.

