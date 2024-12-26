Here is a guide on how to effectively navigate the 59km Airport Link Line in the city
The Airport Link Line will commence operations in Shanghai from December 27.
Say goodbye to gridlock and hello to 40-minute airport hops on a train traveling at 160 km/h. Whether you are hurrying to catch a flight or simply want an excuse to take a super fast train, this is the one for you.
What's the Big Deal?
This is not just any train; it is a 59-kilometer superhero slicing through the city, with seven stops, including:
Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 — Start your journey with a bang (or a coffee).
Pudong Airport Terminals 1 & 2 — The conclusion of your airport experience.
There are a few more in between, such as Zhongchun Road and Shanghai International Resort (often known as "nearly Disney," but more on that later).
With the addition of this new line, Shanghai's metro network now spans 896 kilometers.
Fares That Won't Break the Bank (or Your Wallet)
Getting across town will not hurt your vacation budget.
The full trip costs only 26 yuan, which is cheaper than an airport snack.
Starting fare: 4 yuan (you can barely buy gum for that anymore).
Discounts aplenty!
Save 1 yuan by switching from a bus.
Spend over 70 yuan in a month and get 10 percent off the remainder of your rides.
Ride frequently? Get a 20-trip pack for 30 percent discount, valid for 30 days.
Payment? Cash, cards, and apps are all accepted.
Comfort Meets Tech-Savvy Vibes
This is not just a train; it is a moving lounge.
Comfortable seats that feel like clouds.
Luggage racks (or your souvenir panda plush).
Wireless charging for your gadgets.
Oh, and there are updates on which train cars are less crowded — ideal for avoiding excessively zealous tour groups.
Your Disney Detour
Planning a magical day at Shanghai Disneyland? The International Resort Station may sound tempting, but it is still 2.5 kilometers from the park.
Prefer wheels? Take Bus 50 or 70 for a smoother ride.
Are you already wearing your Mickey ears and ready to walk? Best wishes, and do not forget the water.
For most convenience, stick to Metro Line 11.
Schedule and Survival Tips
Operating hours are from 6am to 10:39pm.
Trains run every 15 minutes, which is enough time to grab a snack but not long enough to have second thoughts.
Escalators are quite tall. Hold on tight or you risk becoming a viral moment on someone's feed.
Pro tip: Double-check the platform doors. With 4- and 8-car trains in rotation, the last thing you want to do is wave goodbye to your ride in the wrong spot.
Why It's a Big Deal
This is China's first suburban train, capable of reaching 160 km/h. It is already redefining the cool factor of public transportation. Officials are encouraging riders to provide feedback, so if you have any thoughts (or simply want to brag about anything), let them know.
Whether you are chasing a flight or just want to enjoy the latest public services in Shanghai, the Airport Link Line deserves a ride. It is fast, enjoyable, and far superior to sitting in traffic!
Got Questions? We've Got Answers!
Here's a handy Q&A for everything you need to know about the Airport Link Line.
1. Ticket Prices
Q1. How are the rates for suburban railway lines (opening in 2024 and beyond) determined?
For suburban railway lines with a maximum design speed of 160 km/h or above, the base rate is 45 cents per kilometer per person. For lines with a maximum speed below 160 km/h, the rate is 37 cents per kilometer per person.
Q2. What is the pricing formula for suburban railway lines (2024 and beyond)?
1. For lines with a maximum speed of 160 km/h or above: Ticket Price = Base rate of 45 cents per km × Travel distance.
2. For lines with a maximum speed below 160 km/h: Ticket Price = Base rate of 37 cents per km × Travel distance.
Q3. How are ticket prices rounded off?
Prices are rounded to the nearest yuan. If the remainder is 50 cents or less, it's discarded; if it's more than 50 cents, it's rounded up to 1 yuan.
Q4. Is there a starting fare for suburban railway lines?
Yes, the minimum starting fare is 4 yuan.
Q5. Does the metro distance continue to be calculated cumulatively for transfers between metro and suburban lines?
Yes, metro distances are partly calculated according to the metro ticketing system.
Q6. How are transfers between suburban and metro lines priced?
Suburban line segments adhere to suburban pricing regulations and compute cumulatively, excluding the initial fare. Metro segments follow the existing metro pricing system. The two are combined to calculate the total fare.
Q7. What is the fare between Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station and Zhongchun Road Station on the Airport Link Line?
The distance between these stations is 5.2 km, which calculates as 5.2 × 0.45 = 2.34 yuan. Since the starting fare is 4 yuan, the ticket price is rounded up to 4 yuan.
Q8. How do you calculate the fare for a trip from Xujiahui Station (Metro Line 9) to Hongqiao Terminal 2 Station (Airport Link Line)?
1. Metro segment (Xujiahui to Zhongchun Road): 4 yuan (as per metro ticketing rules).
2. Suburban segment (Zhongchun Road to Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2): 5.2 km × 0.45 = 2.34 yuan, rounded to 2 yuan, as the starting fare isn't applied for transfers.
Total fare: 6 yuan.
Q9. What is the fare for entering and exiting the same station on the Airport Link Line?
For the Airport Link Line: 4 yuan (starting fare).
For metro stations: 3 yuan (minimum metro fare).
At Zhongchun Road Station (Airport Link Line included): 3 yuan.
Q10: What is the fare between stations on the Airport Link Line?
The fare depends on the distance between stations, with a rate of approximately 0.45 yuan per km and is rounded as specified.
2. Discounts
Q1. What discounts are available for the Airport Link Line?
1. Bus transfer discount: Passengers using the same transport card or app receive a 1 yuan discount when transferring between buses and the Airport Link Line within 120 minutes.
2. Monthly spending discount: After spending 70 yuan or more on metro or suburban rides in a calendar month, enjoy 10 percent off subsequent rides.
3. Multi-ride ticket discount: For frequent travelers, 20-ride tickets offer 30 percent off the regular price and are valid for 30 days after activation.
Q2. Are there special discounts for specific groups?
Yes, free rides are available for certain groups, including disabled veterans and families of revolutionary martyrs, with proper identification. Passengers can also bring up to two children, under 1.3 meters tall, for free.
Q3. Are there transfer discounts between the Airport Link Line and metro?
Yes, but only for in-station transfers. Out-of-station transfers do not qualify for starting fare exemptions or additional discounts.
Q4. Can monthly spending discounts and multi-ride ticket discounts be combined?
No, these discounts cannot be combined.
Q5. Does transferring from the Airport Link Line to a metro or bus qualify for the 1 yuan transfer discount?
No, the 1 yuan discount only applies to transfers between buses and the Airport Link Line.
3. Electronic Multi-Ride Tickets
Q1. Which lines offer multi-ride tickets?
Currently, only the Airport Link Line offers these tickets on a trial basis for one year.
Q2. How can multi-ride tickets be purchased?
Tickets can be purchased online via the Metro Metropolis (Metro大都会) App and require real-name authentication.
Q3. Are physical tickets available for multi-ride packages?
No, multi-ride tickets are digital-only.
Q4. Can we share or transfer multi-ride tickets?
No, tickets are non-transferable and tied to the purchaser's account.
Q5. What is the duration of validity for multi-ride tickets?
You must activate your tickets within 7 days of purchase, and they remain valid for 30 days after activation.
Q6. Can unused multi-ride tickets be refunded or extended?
If you don't activate your tickets, you can get a refund. Once activated, refunds and extensions are not possible.
Q7: Are multi-ride tickets limited to specific stations?
You can use your tickets at any Airport Link Line station.
4. Transfers and Ticketing
Q1. Which Airport Link Line stations connect to metro lines?
In-station transfer: Zhongchun Road (Metro Line 9).
Out-of-station transfer:
Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 → Metro Lines 2, 10, 17.
Jinghong Road → Metro Line 15.
Pudong Airport Terminal 1/2 → Metro Line 2 and Maglev.
Q2. Do transfers between the Airport Link Line and metro require separate scans?
For in-station transfers, no additional scans are required.
Out-of-station transfers: Yes, passengers must rescan or re-enter.
Q3. How is the fare calculated for transfers between the Airport Link Line and metro?
Passengers pay a single total fare, but fare calculations are cumulative.
Q4. What payment methods are accepted?
Cash, transport cards, mobile payment apps, and bank cards are accepted.
Q5. What ticket types are available?
Single-journey tickets and multi-ride tickets are available. Metro-specific tickets like day passes cannot be used on the Airport Link Line. The Metro 1-Day/3-Day Pass, Metro-Maglev Combo Ticket, or Metro Commemorative Ticket can be used to exit the Airport Link Line via fare adjustment but are not accepted for entry into the line.
Q6. What is the penalty for exceeding the maximum travel time?
Exceeding the 4-hour limit incurs a 3 yuan surcharge.
Q7. Where can fare and station information be found?
Information is available on the Shanghai Metro website, the Metro Metropolis App, and at station service counters.
Q8: Do I have to pay if I enter and exit the same station on the Airport Link Line?
The Airport Link Line charges the minimum fare and adheres to the same rules as the Metro when entering and exiting the same station.
If a passenger cancels their trip within 10 minutes of entering, they must visit the station's service center before exiting to process the cancellation. If the time exceeds 10 minutes or the entry was at a different station, the request will not be accepted.
Q9: What is the maximum fare on the network?
The maximum fare is 35 yuan, with a penalty of up to five times the fare for riding without a valid ticket.