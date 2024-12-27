﻿
News / Metro

Baby born after just 22 weeks survives and leaves hospital

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-27       0
Medical team at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in five months of efforts to save the life of girl who is the youngest premature baby to have survived in the city.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-27       0

A baby girl born after just 22 weeks of pregnancy was discharged from hospital on Friday, the youngest premature baby to have been saved in the city.

The girl was delivered at the Fengxian branch of Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital at 22 weeks and two days. She was in poor health and immediately transferred to the Children's Hospital of Fudan University on July 27.

Dr Yuan Lin, of the newborn baby diagnosis and treatment center at the children's hospital, said babies born before 24 weeks are called extremely preterm as their organs are poorly developed and the respiratory, circulation and nervous systems are all at great risk, likely causing multiple organ failure and even death.

Baby born after just 22 weeks survives and leaves hospital
Ti Gong

The extremely premature baby pictured after arriving at the hospital.

The survival rate of premature babies born in China between the 22nd and 23rd weeks is just over 10 percent. There are only a few reports of babies surviving at 22 weeks.

A major medical team was involved in the baby's treatment. She was smaller than a cola bottle and her skin looked like jelly on arrival.

Doctors conducted a detailed treatment and nursing plan to get her through the highest risk period. Comprehensive monitoring and management was conducted to ensure her safety and growth, with her milk intake, fluid infusion and nutrient calculated precisely to 0.1 milliliter.

Baby born after just 22 weeks survives and leaves hospital
Ti Gong

The baby was tiny when she was born at 22 weeks.

In addition, "kangaroo mother care" with greater involvement of parents was also introduced for the baby to give the family confidence and support.

Kangaroo mother care, a term used for skin-to-skin contact between a mother and newborn, is actively promoted by the hospital for all hospitalized preterm babies with very or extremely low birth weights.

After almost five months, the baby's problems were tackled one by one and she eventually met the discharge standard of non-dependence on respiratory support, having a good intake of milk and a weight of 2.74 kilograms.

Doctors said they offer comprehensive follow-up support for premature children like this baby and will carry out regular evaluation. They are confident the baby can catch up with other children at the age of one.

Baby born after just 22 weeks survives and leaves hospital
Ti Gong

The family presented banners to express their gratitude to medical staff when the baby was discharged on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     