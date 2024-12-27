Baby born after just 22 weeks survives and leaves hospital

Medical team at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in five months of efforts to save the life of girl who is the youngest premature baby to have survived in the city.

A baby girl born after just 22 weeks of pregnancy was discharged from hospital on Friday, the youngest premature baby to have been saved in the city. The girl was delivered at the Fengxian branch of Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital at 22 weeks and two days. She was in poor health and immediately transferred to the Children's Hospital of Fudan University on July 27. Dr Yuan Lin, of the newborn baby diagnosis and treatment center at the children's hospital, said babies born before 24 weeks are called extremely preterm as their organs are poorly developed and the respiratory, circulation and nervous systems are all at great risk, likely causing multiple organ failure and even death.

The survival rate of premature babies born in China between the 22nd and 23rd weeks is just over 10 percent. There are only a few reports of babies surviving at 22 weeks. A major medical team was involved in the baby's treatment. She was smaller than a cola bottle and her skin looked like jelly on arrival. Doctors conducted a detailed treatment and nursing plan to get her through the highest risk period. Comprehensive monitoring and management was conducted to ensure her safety and growth, with her milk intake, fluid infusion and nutrient calculated precisely to 0.1 milliliter.

In addition, "kangaroo mother care" with greater involvement of parents was also introduced for the baby to give the family confidence and support. Kangaroo mother care, a term used for skin-to-skin contact between a mother and newborn, is actively promoted by the hospital for all hospitalized preterm babies with very or extremely low birth weights. After almost five months, the baby's problems were tackled one by one and she eventually met the discharge standard of non-dependence on respiratory support, having a good intake of milk and a weight of 2.74 kilograms. Doctors said they offer comprehensive follow-up support for premature children like this baby and will carry out regular evaluation. They are confident the baby can catch up with other children at the age of one.