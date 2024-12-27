Pudong airport hits 30m inbound, outbound passenger milestone

Busiest air gateway in China for the 22nd year records a staggering 78-percent increase in inbound and outbound travelers, along with the rollout of expanded visa-free policies.

Shanghai has soared to new heights with Pudong International Airport achieving a remarkable milestone — surpassing 30 million inbound and outbound travelers this year. Recorded at 8am on December 25, this was a staggering 78-percent increase compared to last year and cements Pudong's position as the busiest air gateway in China for the 22nd consecutive year.

This surge in travel coincides with the rollout of China's expanded visa-free transit policies, which are drawing international acclaim and fueling a renaissance in global tourism. The new 240-hour visa-free transit policy, implemented on December 17, has had a significant impact already. The policy extends the previous 72-hour and 144-hour transit windows to an impressive 10 days, allowing travelers from 54 countries — including Russia, the US and the UK — to explore designated areas across 24 provinces without needing a visa. Shanghai, a pioneer in facilitating these changes, issued nearly 1,000 such permits in just one week, with the majority going to travelers from Russia, the US, the UK, Sweden and Canada. The policy's most notable feature, allowing cross-province travel within the permitted regions, has been widely praised for offering greater flexibility and accessibility. The result has been an unprecedented surge in foreign arrivals. As of December 24, Shanghai had welcomed approximately 445,000 international visitors this year — double the figure from the same period in 2023. Among them, 160,000 arrived through visa-free entry, representing an extraordinary 4.7-fold increase year on year. Pudong and Hongqiao airports alone have processed nearly 410,000 international arrivals, reinforcing their status as key national gateways.

Shanghai's commitment to enhancing the travel experience is evident in its innovative solutions to streamline border crossings. The introduction of self-service terminals for electronic entry cards has reduced processing times, while a unified inspection system for inbound and transiting visitors has further simplified procedures. Multilingual services, including a 24/7 hotline and real-time policy updates, ensure that every traveler can enjoy a seamless and stress-free experience. In addition, a dedicated team of multilingual volunteers stands ready to assist passengers with translation, policy clarification, and on-the-spot support, making Shanghai's airports a model of efficiency and hospitality. The impact of these efforts extends far beyond individual travelers. The increased accessibility and convenience of traveling to China are driving a surge in international flights, with Pudong airport now hosting over 500 international and regional flights daily. Popular routes to Europe, Central Asia and Australia are being reopened or expanded, as global demand continues to rise. The appeal of cross-province travel under the new transit rules is attracting visitors eager to explore beyond Shanghai, further boosting tourism and business opportunities across the country.

