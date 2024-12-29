Innovation, green development top CPC city agenda for 2025

Innovation, green development, culture and tourism industry development, as well as public welfare are among tasks for next year laid out by the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee at a plenary session on Sunday.

The committee said next year was crucial as it hoped to bring a successful end to the 14th Five-Year (2021-25) Plan, with all goals and tasks achieved with high quality, paving a solid foundation for the 15th Five-Year (2026-30) Plan.

It passed a resolution to lay out seven critical areas to drive economic and social developments throughout the next year.

The city will continue its efforts to create a world-class business environment to stimulate the growth of various business entities and ensure sustained economic recovery.

Shanghai will accelerate its development into a globally renowned center for economy, finance, trade, shipping, and scientific and technological innovation. The city will enrich the functions of its platforms and connect to more entities, and enhance its capabilities in resources allocation and services.

Key projects include the development of the Pudong New Area, the free trade zone, and the Lingang Special Area, alongside deepening the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region and the 8th China International Import Expo.

It will further cultivate new quality productive forces featuring advanced technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence. Shanghai aims to integrate technological and industrial innovation, build a modern industrial system, enhance technological innovation capabilities, and drive industrial transformation and upgrade.

The city will also transform its development approach. Efforts will focus on optimizing urban space, accelerating urban renewal, advancing digital transformation, and promoting rural revitalization.

The committee laid out plans to build a more beautiful Shanghai. The city will intensify pollution control measures, and expand green ecological spaces, steadily advancing towards carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

Shanghai will also seek to improve refined urban management and innovate grassroots governance.

To enhance public well-being, Shanghai will strengthen employment and social security, improve public services, boost cultural soft power, and enhance residents' life quality.

The committee unveiled that Shanghai is meticulously drafting its "15th Five-Year Plan," to guide the city's future development trajectory.