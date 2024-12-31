News / Metro

Tesla's megapack factory in Shanghai begins trial operation

Tesla is testing its new energy storage mega facility in Shanghai's Lingang New Area and will begin mass production in 2025.
Ti Gong

An aerial view of Tesla's energy storage mega factory in Shanghai's Lingang New Area.

Tesla announced today that its new energy storage mega plant in Shanghai has begun trial production and will enter mass production in the first quarter of 2025.

The project in the Lingang New Area was completed and approved on December 27, just 7 months after construction began, according to official sources.

The facility is projected to produce 10,000 Megapacks, commercial energy storage batteries, per year for the global market, with an energy storage capacity of about 40 GWh.

The factory occupies 200,000 square meters and built with a total investment of about 1.45 billion yuan (US$198 million).

It is not only Tesla's first energy storage mega plant outside of the United States, but it is also another significant step in Tesla's foray into the Chinese market over the last 10 years.

