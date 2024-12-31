It's Shanghai! A City Through Diverse Lenses

Why do they choose Shanghai? What is life like in Shanghai in their eyes? What are their expectations for the new year? At the end of the year, we present an 8-minute video titled "It's Shanghai," inviting six prominent guests to discuss the mutual pursuit and achievement between people and the city.

In the eyes of Zhong Ming, the director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai is a highland for talents. "As long as you have ideals and talents, it is a very good stage to showcase yourself."

"Shanghai has a vibrant and dynamic force," said Wang Liping, a renowned screenwriter. In her view, Shanghai has nurtured many excellent artistic works and is a place full of vitality, opportunities, and where young people can settle down.

Greg, or Li Ge, a "foreign internet celebrity" and a son-in-law of Shanghai, has been living in Shanghai for a long time. He has witnessed the richness, liveliness, and novelty of this international metropolis, experiencing something new every day.

Wu Yuren, a 74-year-old retired professor from Tongji University, is dedicated to using "trendy language" for "trendy science popularization". Wu hopes that everyone can bravely explore the world of science.

Yu Fu, a "native Beijinger" who has lived in Shanghai for 8 years, often wanders through the streets of the city, capturing more urban details and exploring the unique Shanghainese culture.

Shanghai dialect vlogger Ma Qian, born after 1980s, continuously records and shares how the city's diverse cultures blend and collide to create new sparks, looking forward to presenting a more authentic Shanghai.

Humanized, warm, open, efficient... We use all the words we can think of to describe the temperament of Shanghai, but of course, these are not all. Everyone looks forward to having more discoveries, attempts, and creations in Shanghai in the new year.