Shanghai Daily in 2025: A bold leap into transformation

  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
2025 is set to be a year of transformation, innovation, and boundless possibilities. Here’s to a new chapter, with all the gravity of our past and the optimism of our future.
  19:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0

For Shanghai Daily, 2024 marks 25 years of stories that shaped Shanghai, voices that resonated, and moments that defined a generation. As the skyline transforms, so do we. 2025 is set to be a year of transformation, innovation, and boundless possibilities for us. As we embrace new technologies, our evolution is more than a change of appearance; it is a profound metamorphosis—a reimagining of what we are.Here’s to a bold new chapter, with all the gravity of our past and the optimism of our future.

