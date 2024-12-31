Shanghai Daily in 2025: A bold leap into transformation

For Shanghai Daily, 2024 marks 25 years of stories that shaped Shanghai, voices that resonated, and moments that defined a generation. As the skyline transforms, so do we. 2025 is set to be a year of transformation, innovation, and boundless possibilities for us. As we embrace new technologies, our evolution is more than a change of appearance; it is a profound metamorphosis—a reimagining of what we are.Here’s to a bold new chapter, with all the gravity of our past and the optimism of our future.