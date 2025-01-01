Shanghai airports break record with over 124 million passenger trips in 2024

Shanghai airports have reported a record-breaking number of annual passenger trips totaling more than 124 million in 2024, a 29 percent increase from the previous year.

The total number of flights arriving in or departing from the city increased by 15 percent to 803,000 last year, while cargo and mail throughput rose by 11 percent to 4.2 million tonnes in 2024, according to figures released by the Shanghai Airport Authority.

This growth was fueled by the addition of 10 new destinations, higher flight frequency on 19 existing routes and the resumption of eight routes, with more medium- and long-haul flights and increased flights to and from Belt and Road participating countries operated.

Shanghai airports' global aviation network currently covers 291 destinations in 48 countries.

Operational efficiency also saw notable improvement in 2024, with Pudong airport's transfer rate climbing to a record 15.7 percent.

Featuring the Pudong and Hongqiao airports, Shanghai is an important aviation hub for both passenger and cargo transportation.