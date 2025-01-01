Shanghai kicks off 2025 with activities galore

From health walks to dawn viewings from Shanghai Tower and Jinshan beach, Shanghai ushered in 2025 with a plethora of activities.

Shanghai welcomed 2025 with health and cultural activities. Early risers headed to the Shanghai Tower, where they boarded the world's fastest elevator, which traveled 546 meters in less than a minute to the 118th floor observatory. They admired the year's first sunrise with the mood electrified by the sound of live music.

Onlookers gathered at Jinshan City Beach at 6:55am to witness the sun rising through the mist, a stunning sight that had photographers scrambling to capture the moment. The celebration carried on with interactive activities along the coastline such as writing wish cards and releasing balloons.

Over 2,000 participants gathered at Expo Cultural Park for a 4-kilometer Health Walk at 8am. They walked past landmarks, including the Shanghai Greenhouse and the Twin Hills, with vibrant dragon and lion dances and the melodic sounds of Kunqu opera.

At Shanghai Disney Resort, the "Ignite the New Year" fireworks show lit up the sky above the Enchanted Storybook Castle last night, blending dazzling lights, projections, and new music.

A tech-themed New Year's Eve celebration at the Shanghai Natural History Museum included science talk shows, hands-on experiments, and a tech innovation market. Olympic legends Tao Luna and Yang Yang added flair to the evening.

Over 120 rural left-behind children, migrant children, and families of sick children were invited to explore the museum's treasures, creating lasting memories in an unforgettable setting.