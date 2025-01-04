Xinzhuang Railway Station opens on January 5

News / Metro

Zhu Yile
  21:24 UTC+8, 2025-01-04       0
Xinzhuang Railway Station officially opens its doors on January 5.
Xinzhuang Railway Station officially opens its doors on January 5.

The new station will serve as the start and end point for 18 pairs of suburban trains on the Jinshan Railway. Additionally, three trains bound for Shanghai South Railway Station will make stops there, a total of 39 train operations on opening day.

The station will mark its opening day with three inaugural train journeys:

  • First arrival: Train S1602 leaves from Jinshanwei Railway Station at 5:41am and arrives at Xinzhuang at 6:43am.
  • First departure: Train S1641 leaves Xinzhuang at 6:55am and reaches Chedun Railway Station at 7:24am.
  • First train from Xinzhuang to Jinshanwei: Train S1601 leaves Xinzhuang at 7:55am and arrives at Jinshanwei at 8:58am.

Designed with a two-tier layout featuring upper-level tracks for maximum efficiency and convenience, the station spans 7,998 square meters. It features a spacious waiting hall covering 1,523 square meters and a dedicated passenger waiting area of 864 square meters, offering a modern and comfortable travel experience.

Xinzhuang Railway Station operates on an "up-in, up-out" model, designed to handle up to 800 passengers at a time. To streamline passenger flow and address challenges with simultaneous entry and exit, the station has designed its waiting hall with movable partitions, separating the northern and southern areas. Passengers will enter from the south and exit from the north.

The station features a layout of three platforms and six tracks, including two central island platforms (positioned between tracks to serve trains on both sides) and one side platform (serving trains from one track).

The tracks connect to key lines, including the Shanghai-Hangzhou High-Speed Railway, Shanghai Jinshan Line, Lixin Link Line, and arrival/departure sidings, ensuring efficient operations and connectivity.

With the launch of the station, the Shanghai Jinshan Line gains a new convenient stop. Passengers can now enjoy seamless transfers between Xinzhuang Railway Station and Metro Lines 1 and 5 via the integrated platform of the Xinzhuang urban complex, further enhancing travel convenience.

