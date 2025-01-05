All aboard new era at Shanghai South Station

With the departure of the first high-speed train, G1305, at 7:01am on Sunday, Shanghai South Railway Station officially ushered in its high-speed rail era.

It now serves as the 10th high-speed railway station in the city, along with other three major stations, Shanghai Station, Shanghai Hongqiao Station, Shanghai Songjiang Station, and six subsidiary stations, Shanghai West Station, Nanxiang North Station, Anting North Station, Anting West Station, Jinshan North Station, and Liantang Station.

The train, which passed through Hangzhou, Huangshan, Nanchang, Ganzhou, Huizhou, and Xintang, with a total journey time of 7 hours and 39 minutes, arrived at Guangzhou East Railway Station at 2:40pm.

From midnight on Sunday, China's Railway Shanghai Group has adopted a new train schedule for the first quarter of the year.