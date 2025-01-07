﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai emerges as top pick for Asian travelers

SHINE
  00:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
Shanghai has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers from Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda.
SHINE
  00:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

Shanghai has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers from Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

The annual ranking compares accommodation booking trends over the past two years to spotlight the destinations gaining the most traction globally.

Trailing Shanghai in the top five are Jeju (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan).

Angel Huang, Country Director at Agoda said, "Shanghai's re-emergence as a travel favorite is an exciting and fascinating development. At Agoda, we believe that less friction leads to more travel. Shanghai being the top trending destination on Agoda following China's tourist visa waivers is powerful proof of that."

Boosted by recent visa easements, Shanghai is now more accessible to international visitors than ever before. The city's blend of modernity and tradition offers a unique experience that continues to attract travelers from across Asia, Huang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     