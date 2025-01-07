Shanghai emerges as top pick for Asian travelers

Shanghai has emerged as the fastest growing destination for attracting international travelers from Asia, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

The annual ranking compares accommodation booking trends over the past two years to spotlight the destinations gaining the most traction globally.

Trailing Shanghai in the top five are Jeju (South Korea), Paris (France), Nha Trang (Vietnam), and Fukuoka (Japan).

Angel Huang, Country Director at Agoda said, "Shanghai's re-emergence as a travel favorite is an exciting and fascinating development. At Agoda, we believe that less friction leads to more travel. Shanghai being the top trending destination on Agoda following China's tourist visa waivers is powerful proof of that."

Boosted by recent visa easements, Shanghai is now more accessible to international visitors than ever before. The city's blend of modernity and tradition offers a unique experience that continues to attract travelers from across Asia, Huang said.