Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage

This world-famous musical, sponsored by France's Lancôme, made its debut at Shanghai Culture Square on January 3 for a dazzling 30-performance run until January 27.

Shanghai's music enthusiasts are in for a treat with the revival of a classic musical. After a 13-year hiatus, the acclaimed French musical "Notre-Dame de Paris" is back on the Shanghai stage.

First premiered in Paris in 1998, "Notre-Dame de Paris" has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful music and performances, creating productions in multiple languages including English, Spanish and Italian. It has been recognized as the best-selling musical by Guinness World Records.

With lyrics by renowned lyricist Luc Plamondon and music by Richard Cocciante, the musical ingeniously blends elements of pop music into the traditional musical theater framework, seamlessly combining operatic singing and rock music. The visually stunning sets and electrifying performances bring to life the novel's exploration of the complexities of human nature and the timeless battle between good and evil.

The return of "Notre Dame de Paris" to Shanghai once again brings Victor Hugo's timeless story to life for Shanghai's art lovers and invites audiences on a time-traveling adventure.

The production's 100th performance in Shanghai on January 18 marks a milestone that highlights the continued passion for this epic musical in the city. Its themes of love, betrayal, and redemption continue to resonate with Shanghai audiences.

One of the highlights is the return of Daniel Lavoie, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of the Archdeacon Claude Frollo in the original 1998 production. He reunites with Shanghai audiences this year to once again delve deep into the extremely complex character – an archdeacon torn between faith and desire.

The star-studded cast also includes Gian Marco Schiaretti as the poet Gringoire, and Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, both renowned musical theater actors known for their performances during China's Spring Festival Gala, as well as Damien Sargue, whose powerful vocals celebrated the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on CCTV.