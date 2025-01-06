News / Metro

Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  14:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
After a 13-year hiatus, the epic "Notre-Dame de Paris" is back in the city to delight audiences with a dazzling 30-performance run until January 27 at Shanghai Culture Square.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  14:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

The poster for the French classic "Notre-Dame de Paris."

Shanghai's music enthusiasts are in for a treat with the revival of a classic musical. After a 13-year hiatus, the acclaimed French musical "Notre-Dame de Paris" is back on the Shanghai stage.

This world-famous musical, sponsored by France's Lancôme, made its debut at Shanghai Culture Square on January 3 for a dazzling 30-performance run until January 27.

Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

A group photo from the premiere of "Notre Dame de Paris."

First premiered in Paris in 1998, "Notre-Dame de Paris" has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful music and performances, creating productions in multiple languages including English, Spanish and Italian. It has been recognized as the best-selling musical by Guinness World Records.

With lyrics by renowned lyricist Luc Plamondon and music by Richard Cocciante, the musical ingeniously blends elements of pop music into the traditional musical theater framework, seamlessly combining operatic singing and rock music. The visually stunning sets and electrifying performances bring to life the novel's exploration of the complexities of human nature and the timeless battle between good and evil.

The return of "Notre Dame de Paris" to Shanghai once again brings Victor Hugo's timeless story to life for Shanghai's art lovers and invites audiences on a time-traveling adventure.

The production's 100th performance in Shanghai on January 18 marks a milestone that highlights the continued passion for this epic musical in the city. Its themes of love, betrayal, and redemption continue to resonate with Shanghai audiences.

One of the highlights is the return of Daniel Lavoie, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of the Archdeacon Claude Frollo in the original 1998 production. He reunites with Shanghai audiences this year to once again delve deep into the extremely complex character – an archdeacon torn between faith and desire.

The star-studded cast also includes Gian Marco Schiaretti as the poet Gringoire, and Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, both renowned musical theater actors known for their performances during China's Spring Festival Gala, as well as Damien Sargue, whose powerful vocals celebrated the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on CCTV.

Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

Archdeacon Claude Frollo, played by Daniel Lavoie.

The musical's stage design is also impressive, featuring stunning visuals and intricate set pieces that accurately recreate the iconic Parisian landmark and the diverse facets of 15th-century French society.

Notre-Dame de Paris is more than just a cathedral; it's a testament to French history. Its reopening last December after a devastating fire adds a profound cultural layer to this production. In the show, this grand cathedral comes alive, its fate intertwined with the characters. Every note seems to be a whisper from its past.

Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

A scene from the classic "Notre-Dame de Paris."

Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

"Notre-Dame de Paris" features stunning visuals.

Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

A dramatic scene from the classic musical.

Don't miss the opportunity to join the audiovisual feast of "Notre-Dame de Paris," which will take you on a spiritual journey through time and space and provide you with a baptism of the heart beyond the musical.

Tickets can be purchased through the WeChat Account "上海文化广场" or ticketing platforms including Damai and Taopiaopiao.

Provided by Mao Weijun.

Curtain call for the Shanghai premiere of "Notre-Dame de Paris" on January 3.

If you go

Date: January 3-27

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 3597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Admission: 280-1,080 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
CCTV
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     