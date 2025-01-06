Musical 'Notre-Dame de Paris' returns to the Shanghai stage
Shanghai's music enthusiasts are in for a treat with the revival of a classic musical. After a 13-year hiatus, the acclaimed French musical "Notre-Dame de Paris" is back on the Shanghai stage.
This world-famous musical, sponsored by France's Lancôme, made its debut at Shanghai Culture Square on January 3 for a dazzling 30-performance run until January 27.
First premiered in Paris in 1998, "Notre-Dame de Paris" has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful music and performances, creating productions in multiple languages including English, Spanish and Italian. It has been recognized as the best-selling musical by Guinness World Records.
With lyrics by renowned lyricist Luc Plamondon and music by Richard Cocciante, the musical ingeniously blends elements of pop music into the traditional musical theater framework, seamlessly combining operatic singing and rock music. The visually stunning sets and electrifying performances bring to life the novel's exploration of the complexities of human nature and the timeless battle between good and evil.
The return of "Notre Dame de Paris" to Shanghai once again brings Victor Hugo's timeless story to life for Shanghai's art lovers and invites audiences on a time-traveling adventure.
The production's 100th performance in Shanghai on January 18 marks a milestone that highlights the continued passion for this epic musical in the city. Its themes of love, betrayal, and redemption continue to resonate with Shanghai audiences.
One of the highlights is the return of Daniel Lavoie, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of the Archdeacon Claude Frollo in the original 1998 production. He reunites with Shanghai audiences this year to once again delve deep into the extremely complex character – an archdeacon torn between faith and desire.
The star-studded cast also includes Gian Marco Schiaretti as the poet Gringoire, and Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, both renowned musical theater actors known for their performances during China's Spring Festival Gala, as well as Damien Sargue, whose powerful vocals celebrated the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on CCTV.
The musical's stage design is also impressive, featuring stunning visuals and intricate set pieces that accurately recreate the iconic Parisian landmark and the diverse facets of 15th-century French society.
Notre-Dame de Paris is more than just a cathedral; it's a testament to French history. Its reopening last December after a devastating fire adds a profound cultural layer to this production. In the show, this grand cathedral comes alive, its fate intertwined with the characters. Every note seems to be a whisper from its past.
Don't miss the opportunity to join the audiovisual feast of "Notre-Dame de Paris," which will take you on a spiritual journey through time and space and provide you with a baptism of the heart beyond the musical.
Tickets can be purchased through the WeChat Account "上海文化广场" or ticketing platforms including Damai and Taopiaopiao.
If you go
Date: January 3-27
Venue: Shanghai Culture Square
Address: 3597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号
Admission: 280-1,080 yuan