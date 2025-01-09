News / Metro

International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians headquartered in Shanghai

Shanghai is now the permanent headquarters of the International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians and will host annual and triennial meetings.

The announcement was made at the annual congress at Fudan University recently, marking a milestone for the city to strengthen its influence in the global mathematical community and its position as an international science and technology innovation hub.

The ICCM was founded in 1998 by Chinese-American mathematician Shing-Tung Yau, winner of the 1982 Fields Medal for his work in differential geometry.

The congress is an annual conference that brings together Chinese and overseas mathematicians to discuss significant developments and explore future directions in both pure and applied mathematics. It has taken place in Beijing, Taipei, Hong Kong, Hangzhou and Nanjing.

This year, more than 200 mathematicians attended the 2024 ICCM in Shanghai, with lectures delivered and ICCM Awards given to outstanding scholars for their achievements in both pure and applied mathematics, as well as their efforts in promoting mathematics development worldwide.

With its headquarters in Shanghai, the ICCM is expected to promote collaboration between Chinese mathematicians and their international counterparts through scientific exchanges and partnerships. It will also enhance research and education and serve the science community through its publications, conferences and other activities.

Notably, it will continue to cultivate young talent by conferring the Shing-Tung Yau High School Science Award and organizing the Yau Mathcamp to identify and nurture promising young talent in China and elsewhere, to inspire and enhance their interest and creativity in scientific research.

Shanghai has become a magnet for mathematicians. The conference's co-organizer, the Shanghai Institute for Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Sciences, has attracted 55 full-time researchers and 15 visiting scholars from more than 10 countries, including the US, Canada, France and Japan, since its establishment in January last year.

Their research covers not only pure and applied mathematics, but also interdisciplinary areas, such as life science, artificial intelligence, big data, environment, economy and finance.

The institute aims at expanding its team to 100-150 members in the next three years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
