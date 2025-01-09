Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou Railway to cut travel time to 40 minutes

The Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou Railway is set to break ground this year, cutting travel time from Linping North railway station in Hangzhou to Shanghai to just 40 minutes.

The 221.88-kilometer line includes 182.98 kilometers of new track and a design speed of 350kph.

Running from northern Zhejiang Province to southern Shanghai, the railway will pass through the key cities of Hangzhou, Jiaxing, and Shanghai, following an east-west route along the northern coastline of Hangzhou Bay.

As part of the project, two new high-speed stations will be built in Shanghai: Jinshan and Fengxian.

In addition, Pinghu South and Linping North stations will be newly developed, while the Situan, Jiaxing South, and Tongxiang stations will be expanded. The eastern terminus, Shanghai East, is already under construction.

The line will start at Hangzhou West station and stretch northeast to the new Linping North station. After passing through the Jiaxing and Tongxiang stations, it will continue east to Pinghu South station. From there, it will head into Shanghai, passing through Jinshan and Fengxian stations before connecting to the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong Railway Phase II and ending at Shanghai East station.