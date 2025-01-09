News / Metro

Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou Railway to cut travel time to 40 minutes

The line, set to break ground this year will include 182.98 kilometers of new track, and a design speed of 350kph, running from northern Zhejiang Province to southern Shanghai.
The Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou Railway is set to break ground this year, cutting travel time from Linping North railway station in Hangzhou to Shanghai to just 40 minutes.

The 221.88-kilometer line includes 182.98 kilometers of new track and a design speed of 350kph.

Running from northern Zhejiang Province to southern Shanghai, the railway will pass through the key cities of Hangzhou, Jiaxing, and Shanghai, following an east-west route along the northern coastline of Hangzhou Bay.

As part of the project, two new high-speed stations will be built in Shanghai: Jinshan and Fengxian.

In addition, Pinghu South and Linping North stations will be newly developed, while the Situan, Jiaxing South, and Tongxiang stations will be expanded. The eastern terminus, Shanghai East, is already under construction.

The line will start at Hangzhou West station and stretch northeast to the new Linping North station. After passing through the Jiaxing and Tongxiang stations, it will continue east to Pinghu South station. From there, it will head into Shanghai, passing through Jinshan and Fengxian stations before connecting to the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong Railway Phase II and ending at Shanghai East station.

The route map of the Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou Railway. – Illustration by Li Yi

Several other high-speed rail stations are under construction in Shanghai:

Shanghai East railway station

Located in Zhuqiao Town in Pudong New Area, just 5 kilometers from Shanghai Pudong International Airport's Terminal 1, the Shanghai East station will cover an area of 1.387 million square meters, with 160,000 square meters dedicated to the rail station.

A mock-up of Shanghai East railway station.

Shanghai Baoshan railway station

Serving as an interchange for the Shanghai-Nanjing-Hefei Railway and the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong Railway's Taicang-Situan section, the Shanghai Baoshan station will feature both elevated and underground designs. The station will have eight platforms and 18 tracks, making it a major high-speed rail hub for northern Shanghai and enhancing travel accessibility for passengers.

A mock-up of Shanghai Baoshan railway station.

Chongming railway station

Located in Chengqiao Town in Chongming District, the Chongming station is a new stop on the Shanghai-Nanjing-Hefei Railway. The station will feature two platforms and six tracks, with a station building covering 10,000 square meters.

A mock-up of Chongming railway station.

