Companies honored for their social responsibility

The winners of the 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award were honored on Friday at an event guided by the Shanghai Global News Network and organized by Shanghai Daily.



Leading multinationals were accredited for their outstanding contribution in the corporate social responsibility field.



Three batches of awards were presented on Friday afternoon to companies in various fields with their CSR projects falling into three categories — public welfare impact, environmental protection pioneer, and social responsibility innovation.



Companies including 3M, Roche Pharmaceuticals China, Lanxess Chemical, Sanofi, and L'Oréal, were acknowledged for their significant contributions in the areas of poverty alleviation, upgrading the quality of education, supporting vulnerable groups, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction, promoting resource recycling, and protecting the ecological environment.

Gao Xing, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily and general manager of Shanghai Daily Cultural Media Co Ltd, believes the program creates a meaningful event for face-to-face communication and exchange.

This year the CSR awards selection process has been sticking to the theme "Empowered Responsibility: Innovating for a Shared Future."

"Innovation and sustainability, responding and adapting to the changing era, have been the keywords for CSR awards for the past 10 years," he said.

"We sincerely invite all winners and participants to forge ahead and draw a new course for corporate social responsibility initiatives and to jointly promote the development of social environment and economy," he added.