Companies honored for their social responsibility
The winners of the 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award were honored on Friday at an event guided by the Shanghai Global News Network and organized by Shanghai Daily.
Leading multinationals were accredited for their outstanding contribution in the corporate social responsibility field.
Three batches of awards were presented on Friday afternoon to companies in various fields with their CSR projects falling into three categories — public welfare impact, environmental protection pioneer, and social responsibility innovation.
Companies including 3M, Roche Pharmaceuticals China, Lanxess Chemical, Sanofi, and L'Oréal, were acknowledged for their significant contributions in the areas of poverty alleviation, upgrading the quality of education, supporting vulnerable groups, promoting energy conservation and emission reduction, promoting resource recycling, and protecting the ecological environment.
Gao Xing, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily and general manager of Shanghai Daily Cultural Media Co Ltd, believes the program creates a meaningful event for face-to-face communication and exchange.
This year the CSR awards selection process has been sticking to the theme "Empowered Responsibility: Innovating for a Shared Future."
"Innovation and sustainability, responding and adapting to the changing era, have been the keywords for CSR awards for the past 10 years," he said.
"We sincerely invite all winners and participants to forge ahead and draw a new course for corporate social responsibility initiatives and to jointly promote the development of social environment and economy," he added.
Yana Wang, CSR and internal communication vice president of JLR China, shared the company's decade-long devotion to public welfare programs.
It has been dedicated to providing aid for a rural elementary school in southwest Yunnan Province for over a decade to empower children in the underdeveloped regions.
At the same time it has also been providing eye care medical services for children in collaboration with the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and Beijing Tongren Hospital.
"We have also been devoted to expanding the impact of these projects not only among our employees but also among various stakeholders and we aim to continue to contribute to the social development through our small deeds," she said.
Executives from leading multinationals also praised Shanghai's favorable business environment and positive development prospects.
Simone Trazzi, managing director and CEO of Asia Pacific & India at UFI Group, said Shanghai has demonstrated its ability to adjust and upgrade its economic structure in response to complex market environments.
"As a global leader in filtration, thermal management, and solutions for hydrogen mobility, UFI Group has established our regional headquarters in Shanghai as we fully leverage Shanghai's geographical, economic, and policy advantages to further expand our business in China and Asian markets," he said.
Jason Tang, Nike China East & South District direct store director, shared the company's efforts to safeguard the environment by cutting emissions. In 2024, it upgraded the Huaihai Road flagship store facilities to make it more energy efficient, in addition to the adoption of green electricity.
The store successfully received a carbon neutral certificate. In the future the company intends to introduce more energy-saving techniques to its stores.
Grace Li, vice president of communications and public and government affairs at Evonik China, shared its latest initiatives that focus on career empowerment for female students in vocational training. "We have been joining hands with seven vocational schools close to Evonik production sites, and also have an online program for a wider audience," she said.
"Our support and empowerment programs have enabled the growth of female students in chemical-related majors in vocational colleges, and this has been also beneficial in enhancing Evonik's brand and corporate responsibility and at the same time supporting talent development and diversity," she said.