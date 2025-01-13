Enhancing legal support for Chinese companies expanding internationally

Providing support for Chinese firms "going global" is the key focus for lawyers who will serve as lawmakers and political advisers at Shanghai's Two Sessions this year.

The annual session of the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee will be held between January 14 and 18.

Wu Jian, a deputy at the 16th SPC, said there was an urgent need for Chinese firms to expand globally.

"The window period for enterprises to go overseas probably only lasts for three to five years," according to Wu. "Thus, the city needs to upgrade its foreign-related legal services quickly."

