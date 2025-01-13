Enhancing legal support for Chinese companies expanding internationally
Providing support for Chinese firms "going global" is the key focus for lawyers who will serve as lawmakers and political advisers at Shanghai's Two Sessions this year.
The annual session of the Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee will be held between January 14 and 18.
Wu Jian, a deputy at the 16th SPC, said there was an urgent need for Chinese firms to expand globally.
"The window period for enterprises to go overseas probably only lasts for three to five years," according to Wu. "Thus, the city needs to upgrade its foreign-related legal services quickly."
Wu claims that after falling victim to fraud, some investors find it difficult to defend their rights and are unable to pursue their claims against fraudsters who have fled abroad.
When providing legal services abroad, Chinese lawyers must collaborate with overseas lawyers and familiarize themselves with their laws, but they often lack the necessary knowledge.
He proposed setting up a platform for exchanging knowledge with professionals and governments in foreign countries and regions.
Wu also advocated for the creation of an academy for foreign-related lawyers to train domestic lawyers.
Local lawyers can improve their foreign-related service skills and better serve Chinese businesses expanding internationally by inviting eminent legal scholars and practitioners from other countries to train them.
The Shanghai Bar Association estimates that in 2024, there were 44,439 lawyers and 1,997 legal offices in the city.
Among them were 253 Shanghai-based lawyers who were members of the CPPCC, SPC deputies, and Party representatives.
Over the past year, Shanghai's delegates and lawyer deputies have actively participated in the national legislative process, contributing 136 feedback proposals and drafting eight national laws.
They also contributed to the "establishment, amendment, and abolition" of 19 local regulations and rules, offering a total of 377 proposals, 348 of which received official reporting.