Temperatures set for a roller coaster ride

Shanghai temperatures are set to take a roller coaster ride, with highs predicted to peek at 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and low plummeting to minus 2 degrees on Thursday, forecasters said.

Along with the rise in temperature, drizzling rain is predicted to hit the city on Tuesday.

In addition, fog is expected from late Monday to Tuesday morning.

This year's first cold wave is on the way and expected to arrive on Wednesday with strong winds and a significant drop in temperature.

The coldest period will be on Thursday morning, with the urban area experiencing a temperature of around minus 2 degrees, while the suburbs will see temperatures plunge to between minus 7 and minus 4 degrees.

However, the cold snap will not last long. From Friday, temperatures will start to rise again and reach 15 degrees by Sunday.

Officials said local residents with heart and cerebral vascular diseases should pay close attention to weather conditions as it gets colder.