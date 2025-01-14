﻿
News / Metro

Plea to tackle uncontrolled parking of non-motorized vehicles

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
Chen Xin, a member of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, suggests current solutions regarding bikes at Metro stations are not effective enough and needed to be better regulated.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
Plea to tackle uncontrolled parking of non-motorized vehicles
Ti Gong

Chen Xin is calling for more regulations for non-motorized vehicles like shared and electric bicycles near Metro stations.

Shanghai should speed up the orderly arrangement of non-motorized vehicles parked near Metro stations, according to a political advisor.

Chen Xin, a member of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said current solutions were not effective enough and needed to be better regulated, as the problem had already caught the attention of relevant departments since last November with several measures released.

His proposal has been signed by 32 Party members so far.

"The parking location of the shared bicycles, for example, should be carefully coordinated with enough management personnel," said Chen.

He also calls for the clarification of the responsible department.

As of last July, Shanghai registered about 11.5 million electric bicycles, among the most in the nation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Chen He
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     