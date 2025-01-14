Plea to tackle uncontrolled parking of non-motorized vehicles

Shanghai should speed up the orderly arrangement of non-motorized vehicles parked near Metro stations, according to a political advisor.

Chen Xin, a member of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said current solutions were not effective enough and needed to be better regulated, as the problem had already caught the attention of relevant departments since last November with several measures released.

His proposal has been signed by 32 Party members so far.

"The parking location of the shared bicycles, for example, should be carefully coordinated with enough management personnel," said Chen.

He also calls for the clarification of the responsible department.

As of last July, Shanghai registered about 11.5 million electric bicycles, among the most in the nation.