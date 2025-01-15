Shanghai economy set to grow 5% year-on-year in 2025, mayor says

Shanghai's GDP is projected to enter a new phase exceeding 5 trillion yuan (US$682 billion) in 2024, according to a work report released at the 16th Shanghai People's Congress.

Shanghai's economy is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of about 5 percent in 2024, ushering in a brand new era of 5 trillion yuan (US$682 billion), Mayor Gong Zheng said today. And it is expected to grow at the same rate in 2025, Gong said while delivering a government work report as the annual session of the city legislature, the Shanghai People's Congress, kicked off. Deputies will discuss the work report during the four-day session, which will conclude on Saturday, and deliver suggestions to the government concerning policy-making. Gong said Shanghai Port achieved a container throughput of 51.506 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, ranking first in the world for 15 consecutive years and becoming the first international port with an annual throughput exceeding 50 million TEUs.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The air cargo and passenger throughput of Shanghai airports reached 4.206 million tons and 125 million, respectively, ranking second and third in the world. In the past year, Shanghai has recognized 60 new headquarters of multinational corporations and 30 new foreign-invested research and development centers, bringing the total to 1,016 HQs and 591 R&D centers, respectively, according to the report. In addition, the scale of the city's three leading industries – integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence – has reached 1.8 trillion yuan. Gong said that Shanghai has continued to become a more livable city and has made every effort to improve people's livelihoods. In 2024, the city added 4,385 beds for elderly care, established 39 community canteens for the elderly, increased 5,155 new kindergarten spots for toddler care, and provided 9,034 new community spots for childcare services. About 3,000 more beds for elderly care will be added in 2025, and 30 more canteens for the elderly will be built as well.

Dong Jun / SHINE