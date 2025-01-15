Deputies call for 'tour pass' for foreign visitors
Two deputies of the 16th Shanghai's People's Congress are calling for the launch of "tour pass" specifically targeted at foreign visitors.
"After the release of the 240-hour visa-free policy, many foreigners have come to China for sightseeing and tourism," Zang Xi, a city legislator from Jing'an District, told Shanghai Daily. "We noticed that there aren't quite enough exclusive travel products tailored for incoming tourists at the moment."
Zang and another Jing'an District deputy, Chen Lingyan, proposed the launch of a cultural, commercial and tourism "pass" specifically for foreign visitors.
The pass could be in various forms, such as time-limited versions of 24, 48, or 72 hours, or versions that restrict the number of attractions visited.
International tourists could use the pass to visit Shanghai's major attractions, apply for discounts at retail stores, attend leisure and entertainment venues, and travel on local tourist buses.
"This pass can also be used as a transportation card, and it can be recharged and serves as a spending card as well," Zang said.
He said the product should be available online so foreign visitors are able to access it before their arrival.
Zang also mentioned using the advantages of Yangtze River Delta integration to develop tourism package tickets within the region.
"With the opening of the Super Loop high-speed railway ring within the Yangtze River Delta region as well as the operation of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway, we can design some 8-day or 10-day railway-tourist passes that link up the delicious food and stunning views in the Yangtze River Delta region, providing foreign tourists with a one-stop experience," Zang said.
The two deputies cited the Visit Busan Pass as an example in their proposal.
This product is a tourism package specifically designed for foreign tourists by the city of Busan in South Korea.
The Busan Pass comes in two categories with four options. One is time-limited, which includes a 24-hour card and a 48-hour card, valid from first use.
The other is visit-limited kind, which includes options for visiting 3 attractions and 5 attractions within a 180-day validity period.
Purchase is available through an official website or the Visit Busan Pass app, as well as offline purchases at locations such as airports and train stations.