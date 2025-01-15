Deputies call for 'tour pass' for foreign visitors

Two deputies of the 16th Shanghai's People's Congress are calling for the launch of "tour pass" specifically targeted at foreign visitors.

"After the release of the 240-hour visa-free policy, many foreigners have come to China for sightseeing and tourism," Zang Xi, a city legislator from Jing'an District, told Shanghai Daily. "We noticed that there aren't quite enough exclusive travel products tailored for incoming tourists at the moment."

Zang and another Jing'an District deputy, Chen Lingyan, proposed the launch of a cultural, commercial and tourism "pass" specifically for foreign visitors.

The pass could be in various forms, such as time-limited versions of 24, 48, or 72 hours, or versions that restrict the number of attractions visited.

International tourists could use the pass to visit Shanghai's major attractions, apply for discounts at retail stores, attend leisure and entertainment venues, and travel on local tourist buses.