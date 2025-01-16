Spring Festival seen as springboard to boost economy

Shanghai should further tap the rich cultural heritage of the Chinese New Year and leverage the boom of inbound travel to lift consumption, according to lawmakers and advisers.

This will be the first Spring Festival since the inscription of the festival on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

While the visa-free policies and resumption of cross-border flights have boosted the number of international arrivals, local lawmakers and political advisers are urging the city to fully leverage the impact of inbound tourists and use the occasion to boost the economy.

Chen Le, a member of the Shanghai committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, said tour operators should optimize the experience to allow residents and travelers to fully understand the deeper connotations of cultural artifacts and how they are made.

Short-form videos might be a suitable format to promote Chinese cultural heritage to an overseas audience, and also a favorable channel to promote Shanghai-style cuisine and handicrafts, Chen said.