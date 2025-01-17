Shanghai strengthens role as "first stop" for inbound tourism

As visa policies ease and cultural appeal grows, Shanghai positions itself as the premier destination for global travelers.

As China's visa-free policies continue to evolve, Shanghai is positioning itself as the premier entry point for international travelers. To better promote "China Travel" and enhance the experience for overseas visitors, a high-level seminar was held at the Shanghai United Media Group's Innovation Space. Organized by Jiefang Daily and Shanghai Daily, the event brought together scholars, industry experts, and government officials to discuss strategies for making Shanghai the top destination for inbound tourism in China.

Shanghai's growing appeal According to a report released at the seminar, Shanghai welcomed over 6 million international visitors in 2024, ranking first among Chinese cities. From January to November 2024, nearly 8.9 million foreigners entered China through five major cities, including Shanghai, marking a 107.3 percent year-on-year increase. The trend of "flying to China after work on Friday" has gained traction on South Korean social media, while tourists from Slovakia, Germany, and Australia are increasingly choosing Shanghai as their first stop for the new year. The growing global trend of "China Travel" was highlighted by the exponential rise in related social media content. Platforms like X, Facebook, and YouTube have seen notable engagement, with Shanghai landmarks such as the Oriental Pearl Tower and Yuyuan Garden frequently featured. The city's diverse attractions, streamlined visa policies, and improved payment systems have been key factors in attracting global travelers. The city's summer tourism campaign, "Shanghai Summer," held from July to September 2024, drew 1.38 million international visitors, a 40 percent increase from the previous year. To further streamline payments, Shanghai has installed 95,000 foreign card-enabled POS machines across 65,000 merchants, the highest number in the country.

What draws visitors to Shanghai? Foreign visitors consistently cited Shanghai's diverse culinary offerings and cultural vibrancy as key attractions. "Korean tourists love our signature dishes like xiaolongbao, lamb skewers, and Beijing roast duck," said Orris, a Korean travel vlogger and participant in Shanghai Daily's Spark program. However, she emphasized the need for more promotion of Shanghai's unique local specialties, such as scallion pancakes and turnip cakes. Orris also shared that many South Korean tourists follow a similar itinerary when visiting Shanghai, often missing out on unique experiences. She hopes more of her compatriots will explore these iconic landmarks to create lasting memories of the city. Japanese illustrator Uyama Tsumugi praised Shanghai's blend of modernity and history, while Thai student Sae-Chu Channarong highlighted the popularity of landmarks like Tian An 1000 Trees and Pop Mart among Thai tourists. However, Channarong also pointed out challenges, such as the lack of English interfaces on Chinese map and food delivery apps, which can hinder the experience for foreign visitors. He also noted concerns about public smoking, particularly in outdoor areas, and suggested stricter enforcement of smoking regulations to improve the city's appeal

Enhancing the visitor experience Shanghai's tourism and hospitality sectors are stepping up efforts to cater to international guests. The Oriental Pearl Tower, one of the city's most iconic landmarks, has launched tailored tours for families and cultural enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Tian An 1000 Trees, a shopping and cultural complex designed by British architect Thomas Heatherwick, is set to open a visitor center and art space to enhance the experience for its growing Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern clients. The First Department Store on Nanjing Road, a hotspot for South Korean tourists, has introduced Korean-language menus and guides to accommodate the surge in visitors. Similarly, Yuyuan Garden, known for its traditional Chinese aesthetics, has added Korean signage and broadcasts to better serve its international guests. Online travel platforms are also playing a key role. Ctrip's "Free Half-Day Shanghai Tour" program, which offers guided visits to iconic sites like the Bund and Yuyuan Garden, has served over 6,000 international tourists since its launch in April. The platform has also introduced a "change wallet" service at Pudong Airport, allowing travelers to exchange foreign currency for small denominations of Chinese yuan without fees.