Legislator suggests 'driverless' night buses pilot project

A city legislator at the Shanghai People's Congress is proposing a pilot project to operate intelligent connected "driverless" night buses.

Shanghai's night bus service first started in 1958 with many practical routes, Chen Junjie, a deputy from Jiading District said in his proposal during the ongoing Two Sessions.

These night buses, operating from around 11pm and 4am, mostly pass through train stations, docks, industrial areas, residential areas as well as hospitals, providing convenience for Shanghai residents late at night.

However, with the industrial adjustment and urban expansion, the existing night bus routes have gradually become unable to meet the needs of local residents.

"But it doesn't mean that Shanghai no longer needs night buses," he said.

On one hand, although some residents move to suburban areas to live, they still need to work and shopping at downtown areas, he told Shanghai Daily.

"And the development of the night economy has also led to a demand for public transportation in the late night and early morning hours for service personnel returning home, as well as courier and delivery men, passengers arriving at stations in late hours, public service workers, and others who need to travel during the period," Chen said.