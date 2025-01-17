Jing'an offering coupons to boost local spending

Jing'an District is offering a range of coupons aimed at boosting local spending during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The promotion runs every Friday at 12pm until February 7.

Coupons are in three categories: sports and fashion, makeup and skincare, and food and beverage.

For the first two categories, there are two options: a 100-yuan (US$13.6) discount on purchases of 300 yuan, and a 300-yuan discount on purchases of 1,000 yuan. In the food and beverage category, coupons include a 40-yuan discount on purchases of 100 yuan and a 100-yuan discount on purchases of 300 yuan.

To claim the coupons, consumers need to be located in Shanghai and search for "静安优惠券 (Jing'an Promotion Coupon)," "静安新春券 (Jing'an Spring Festival Coupon)," or "静安新年券 (Jing'an New Year Coupon)" on the Alipay app.

The coupons are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with each user able to grab one coupon per category per round.

Only one coupon can be used per purchase, and they are valid for seven days from the date of issue.