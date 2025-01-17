Shanghai is promising its residents a better life

Shanghai is promising to provide its residents with a better life through vigorously promoting high-quality public education services, offering sufficient high-skilled job opportunities, and enhancing the standard of elderly care services, local authorities announced at a press conference held by the city's government.

Shanghai will add 3,000 public kindergarten nursery spots in 2025, according to Zhou Yaming, chief of Shanghai Education Committee.

Last year, the city increased 14,200 public kindergarten and community child-care quotas, as well as 23 new secondary schools.

The city aims to improve the overall quality of compulsory education, ensuring every local school is well run.

Students will have at least 2 hours of exercise both inside and outside school each day this year.

The city will also establish a mechanism for analyzing talent demand based on the needs of economic and social development. It will reform the cultivation models for top innovative talents, high-quality applied talents, and technical and skilled talents.

Shanghai will also make efforts to matching suitable positions for fresh graduates in 2025, according to Yang Jiaying, director to Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

The number of university graduates in Shanghai is expected to reach 246,000 this year.

"Shanghai will create jobs according to local conditions, and offer detailed real-name services including career guidance, skill enhancement, and job matching," Yang said.

The city will create over 600,000 new jobs in 2025.

During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, the city aims to cultivate additional 200,000 highly skilled talents and help more people enjoy their careers and love to live in Shanghai, according to Yang.

Shanghai is also striving to ensure that its residents have support in their old age, Jiang Rui, director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, said.

The city has put the construction of elderly care beds in its practical projects for 27 consecutive years. Currently, the city has a total of 176,000 elderly care beds, which is a sufficient quantity.

The city has also established 405 community canteens, bringing more than 140 social catering enterprises into the elderly meal assistance network.

Shanghai is also focusing on advancing the skill level of the elderly care service team. Over the past two years, significant efforts have been made to strengthen vocational skills training for elderly care workers. Currently, the qualified rate of elderly care workers in the city has reached 82 percent, with the proportion of those at the intermediate level or above increasing to 20 percent, Jiang said.