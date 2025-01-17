Call to simplify visa, work permit for foreign talent

A Shanghai lawmaker has proposed relaxing visa rules and streamlining the application procedure to attract foreign talent.

"Our mobile game journey began over a decade ago," said Hu Rui, a deputy from Xuhui District and one of Lilith Game's founders.

"Overseas and domestic markets differ greatly, with players' needs varying across regions and countries.To better serve gamers worldwide, we couldn't have done it without the help of our talented foreign colleagues."

She noted that as the gaming industry integrates with technologies like AI, many industrialized countries and regions are luring international students and tech experts with their superior education and research systems and high-tech clusters.

"Opening-up is Shanghai's greatest strength, and we should leverage this advantage to enhance our attractiveness to high-quality resources and talent, drawing them to work and innovate in China," Hu said.

Hu found the recruitment process difficult despite a strong desire for international talent.

"My research showed that China has a comprehensive institutional system for foreign talent to work in the country. However, this system is complex, and two points particularly struck me," Hu said.