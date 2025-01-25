News / Metro

Brrr ... city will be chilly over next few days

Most parts of the city will see temperatures plunge by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.
Most parts of the city will see temperatures plunge by 7 to 9 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, the meteorological authority has warned after releasing a blue alert for a cold wave at 5pm on Saturday.

Due to the influence of a strong cold front, the temperature in Shanghai will range between 6 and 9 degrees on Sunday. It will be cloudy and windy with drizzle. There will probably be snow in some areas such as Chongming District.

The temperature will continue to dip with lows to minus one degree in urban areas and minus 5 degree in suburbs on a cloudy Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is the first day of the 8-day Spring Festival holiday when Chinese people will have family reunion dinners to celebrate the Chinese New Year Eve.

Residents are being warned of the adverse influence brought on by the freezing weather and strong winds.

But the temperature is expected to rise after Wednesday as warm and humid air returns, which will also bring rain from January 30 and February 1, forecasters said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
