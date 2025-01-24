Financial hub making a major push to boost consumption

Shanghai's financial hub of Pudong is making a major push to boost tourism and consumption, with a 120 million yuan (US$16.6 million) investment aimed at increasing food and beverage spending among both local and international visitors.

In November, Pudong launched a 100-million-yuan initiative to distribute F&B vouchers. Since then, 11 batches have been issued, with over 6,000 restaurants participating. By Thursday, 95 million yuan worth of vouchers had been redeemed, generating 320 million yuan in restaurant sales. Pudong added another 20 million yuan on Friday to distribute 300,000 more vouchers.

The Pudong Tourism Voucher program will continue through January 31, with redemptions available until February 12. Tourists can claim vouchers through platforms like Trip.com, Qunar, Fliggy, Meituan, and Dianping, and they can be used for hotel stays or combined travel packages.

Pudong has benefited from China's relaxed transit visa policies, which have made "China Travel" a trending topic abroad.

According to Shanghai's Entry-Exit Administration Bureau, 1.67 million foreign visitors entered the city without a visa in 2024, accounting for 8.3 percent of the national total. In the first week of this year's Spring Festival travel rush (January 14 to February 22), Pudong International Airport saw 65,000 foreign arrivals, a year-on-year rise of 70 percent, with more than half using the visa-free policy.

Tourist destinations in Pudong are thriving. The Oriental Pearl Tower has welcomed 13,000 foreign visitors so far this year, a 47-percent increase from January 2024 and a staggering 758-percent jump from January 2023. Other popular spots include the Shanghai Tower's "Top of Shanghai" observation deck, Shanghai Disneyland, and Bicester Village Shanghai.

To further stimulate consumption, Pudong has launched the "2025 Pudong Spring Festival Carnival," which will run throughout the Chinese New Year holiday. With over 160 activities across 24 shopping malls, 40 markets, and 10 cultural venues, the carnival offers a blend of modern trends, international flair, and traditional Chinese culture, promising a vibrant experience for both locals and visitors.