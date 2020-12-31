Officials extend warm greetings to representatives

Simon Lichtenberg is spending his 33rd Spring Festival in Shanghai, but he still finds the series of events a fascinating experience with the year of snake approaching.

The Dane, who first came to the city back in 1987, said it has now become a routine to spend the New Year holiday in Shanghai with his father-in-law, his sisters and brothers as well as their kids together.

"It's very nice and beautiful setting to get the feel of the spirit ahead of the Chinese New Year at such a gathering," he said.

Lichtenberg, who is the Founding Chairman of Danish Chamber of Commerce in China and Denmark's state representative in the executive committee of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, has also participated in previous events organized by the foreign affairs office. He praised the atmosphere for the occasion.

The city's top officials extended warm greetings to representatives of foreign trade delegations, consulates and top multinational executives during the Spring Festival Blessing Event on Sunday. More than three dozen guests attended the event.