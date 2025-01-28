News / Metro

Record-breaking growth in inbound tourists for Chinese New Year

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:50 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
Longer holiday also encourages Chinese to travel with a double-digit growth of outbound orders compared to last year and Japan and Thailand among the favorite destinations.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:50 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0

As "China Travel" goes viral, the first day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday saw new records set in cross-border tours, travel agencies said today.

This year is the first Spring Festival after it was recognized by UNESCO on December 4 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the first time the holiday features eight days, leading to a rising number of Chinese choosing to travel abroad, according to Trip.com.

Trip's data shows that on Tuesday, the first day of the Spring Festival, there is a double-digit growth of outbound travel orders compared with the same period last year, with orders for overseas car rentals and tickets rising by more than 70 percent.

Popular outbound travel destinations of Chinese tourists include Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, said Trip.

Tuniu, another online travel service provider, reported a 23 percent increase in tourists heading outbound on Tuesday, with Japan, Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam popular destinations, besides China's Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions.

The orders on Tongcheng Travel for tours setting off on Tuesday doubled from last year's first day of the Spring Festival holiday, with Japan and South Korea the most popular destinations, while bookings for hotels in Japan, Spain and Italy tripled on the platform.

Record-breaking growth in inbound tourists for Chinese New Year
CFP

Visitors admire the lanterns from the iconic Zigzag Bridge at Yuyuan Garden on Monday.

With the introduction of visa-free policies and "China Travel" going viral online, the number of foreign visitors who came to China for the festival has grown by around 150 percent from the same period in 2024, setting a new record for inbound arrivals, according to Trip.

Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia are the top sources for inbound travelers. Among all the countries and regions, South Koreans are the most willing to come, with two out of every 10 foreign travelers arriving during the Spring Festival period being South Koreans, and the number of South Korean arrivals tripled compared with the same period in 2024.

As a major feature of this year's Spring Festival, traditional intangible cultural heritage displays are found to be popular among foreign tourists.

Data from Trip's overseas platform shows that in the past month, the number of orders for tickets for traditional intangible cultural heritage projects such as lantern exhibitions and Peking Opera by overseas tourists has increased by more than six times year on year.

This year, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival in Shanghai not only attracted a large number of domestic tourists but also became a popular destination for inbound tourists.

"I experienced the most authentic and fascinating Chinese culture and began to understand the special significance of the Spring Festival for Chinese people," said Rafael Antonio Saavedra Molina, a traveler from Venezuela.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     