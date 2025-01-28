Record-breaking growth in inbound tourists for Chinese New Year

As "China Travel" goes viral, the first day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday saw new records set in cross-border tours, travel agencies said today.

This year is the first Spring Festival after it was recognized by UNESCO on December 4 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the first time the holiday features eight days, leading to a rising number of Chinese choosing to travel abroad, according to Trip.com.

Trip's data shows that on Tuesday, the first day of the Spring Festival, there is a double-digit growth of outbound travel orders compared with the same period last year, with orders for overseas car rentals and tickets rising by more than 70 percent.

Popular outbound travel destinations of Chinese tourists include Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, said Trip.

Tuniu, another online travel service provider, reported a 23 percent increase in tourists heading outbound on Tuesday, with Japan, Thailand, Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam popular destinations, besides China's Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions.

The orders on Tongcheng Travel for tours setting off on Tuesday doubled from last year's first day of the Spring Festival holiday, with Japan and South Korea the most popular destinations, while bookings for hotels in Japan, Spain and Italy tripled on the platform.