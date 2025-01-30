Holiday to turn wet and cold over next few days

Shanghai is set to face wet and cold weather over the next five days of the Spring Festival holiday, which will run through next Tuesday.

Due to the influence of warm and wet air currents, scattered drizzle is predicted to hit the city on Friday with temperatures ranging from 8 to 14 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall will intensify further at night, and is expected to reach moderate to heavy levels, local forecaster said.

From Saturday, Shanghai will experience increasing winds and decreasing temperatures due to a new cold spell.

On Sunday, the city will experience drier conditions with temperatures predicted to drop to between 2 and 7 degrees.