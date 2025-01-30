﻿
Holiday to turn wet and cold over next few days

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0
Warm and wet air currents will bring scattered drizzle to the city on Friday with temperatures ranging from 8 to 14 degrees Celsius before drier conditions return on Sunday.
Imaginechina

Visitors enjoy the festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year at Yuyuan Garden.

Shanghai is set to face wet and cold weather over the next five days of the Spring Festival holiday, which will run through next Tuesday.

Due to the influence of warm and wet air currents, scattered drizzle is predicted to hit the city on Friday with temperatures ranging from 8 to 14 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall will intensify further at night, and is expected to reach moderate to heavy levels, local forecaster said.

From Saturday, Shanghai will experience increasing winds and decreasing temperatures due to a new cold spell.

On Sunday, the city will experience drier conditions with temperatures predicted to drop to between 2 and 7 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
