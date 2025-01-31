Shanghai invites the world to light up in Chinese red for Spring Festival

Iconic skyscrapers and landmarks across Asia, Europe, and the United States have illuminated the night sky with vibrant shades of red to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year.

In a dazzling display of unity and cultural celebration, iconic skyscrapers and landmarks across Asia, Europe, and the United States illuminated the night sky with vibrant shades of red to mark the Chinese New Year, now recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. This global spectacle, known as the "Lights Up in Chinese Red" campaign, was spearheaded by the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

The initiative garnered widespread participation from members of the World Federation of Great Towers and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, showcasing the universal appeal of Chinese culture and traditions. On the eve of Chinese New Year, the Shanghai Tower and Oriental Pearl Tower led the charge, bathing their towering structures in a radiant glow of red to convey blessings and good fortune to people around the world.

Ti Gong

This symbolic gesture was soon echoed by iconic landmarks around the globe, including the Tokyo Tower in the Japanese capital, the Empire State Building in New York, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the London Eye. From the Mirador Torre Glories in Barcelona, Spain, to the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, the world was united in a dazzling display of red color, which symbolizes joy, prosperity and peace in Chinese tradition.

Ti Gong