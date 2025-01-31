﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai invites the world to light up in Chinese red for Spring Festival

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-31       0
Iconic skyscrapers and landmarks across Asia, Europe, and the United States have illuminated the night sky with vibrant shades of red to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-31       0

In a dazzling display of unity and cultural celebration, iconic skyscrapers and landmarks across Asia, Europe, and the United States illuminated the night sky with vibrant shades of red to mark the Chinese New Year, now recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This global spectacle, known as the "Lights Up in Chinese Red" campaign, was spearheaded by the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Shanghai invites the world to light up in Chinese red for Spring Festival

The initiative garnered widespread participation from members of the World Federation of Great Towers and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, showcasing the universal appeal of Chinese culture and traditions.

On the eve of Chinese New Year, the Shanghai Tower and Oriental Pearl Tower led the charge, bathing their towering structures in a radiant glow of red to convey blessings and good fortune to people around the world.

Shanghai invites the world to light up in Chinese red for Spring Festival
Ti Gong

The Empire State Building in New York and the Mirador Torre Glories in Barcelona, Spain, are bathed in red hues.

This symbolic gesture was soon echoed by iconic landmarks around the globe, including the Tokyo Tower in the Japanese capital, the Empire State Building in New York, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the London Eye.

From the Mirador Torre Glories in Barcelona, Spain, to the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, the world was united in a dazzling display of red color, which symbolizes joy, prosperity and peace in Chinese tradition.

Shanghai invites the world to light up in Chinese red for Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Light shows decorate Shanghai streets.

The year 2025 holds special significance as it marks the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac and the first year since the Chinese New Year was officially designated as an intangible cultural heritage.

For overseas Chinese communities, the campaign brought a sense of pride and belonging, bridging the distance between their adopted homes and their roots.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Pearl Tower
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     