Worldwide landmarks light up in Chinese red

Shanghai has invited iconic landmarks across four continents to light up in Chinese red, celebrating the first Spring Festival since its recognition as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

The Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Shanghai Tower led the initiative, joined by members of the World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT) and Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, New York’s Empire State Building, Tokyo Tower, and Sydney Opera House, among others.

In Asia, Tokyo Tower lit up in red for the seventh consecutive year, releasing 2,025 balloons featuring Chinese pandas and Japanese anime characters. In Dubai, the Burj Khalifa dazzled in red as tourists gathered to welcome the Year of the Snake.

In the Americas, New York’s Empire State Building and Chicago’s Willis Tower shone in red, while Vancouver Lookout added festive vibes for the Chinese community. In Europe, Bucharest’s SkyTower and Barcelona’s Torre Glories joined the celebrations, accompanied by local Spring Festival events.

From Sydney Opera House’s red-lit sails to global skylines aglow, the world united in festive spirit, sharing Chinese New Year greetings and best wishes for prosperity and renewal.