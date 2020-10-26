China's Xinjiang reports 26 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region identified 26 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday, according to a regional press briefing Monday.
All new cases were reported in Shufu County in south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture.
