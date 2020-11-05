Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, including eight that were domestically transmitted and 20 imported.

The eight domestically transmitted cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said in its daily report.

Three new suspected COVID-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported Wednesday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.