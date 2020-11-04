News / Nation

New note completes China's currency upgrade

SHINE/Agencies
  21:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
A 5 yuan banknote will be issued on Thursday with more advanced security features and better print quality to make it more durable and stain resistant than the 2005 version.
SHINE/Agencies
  21:11 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
New note completes Chinas currency upgrade

The front side of the 2020 edition of the 5 yuan banknote features a portrait of Mao Zedong.

New note completes Chinas currency upgrade

The reverse side of the 2020 edition of the 5 yuan banknote features Taishan Mountain.

A new edition of the 5 yuan banknote of the fifth series of China's renminbi currency, or the yuan, will be launched on Thursday with new anti-counterfeiting features and better print quality.

The 2020 edition, which is worth 74 US cents, features the same portraits and color as the old one — a portrait of Mao Zedong on the front and Taishan Mountain on the back — and purple remains the main color.

Taishan Mountain is a UNESCO Natural and Cultural Heritage site in Shandong Province.

However, the new version has more advanced security features and better print quality to make it more durable and stain resistant than the 2005 version, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China, the central bank.

New printing technology has been adopted for the note in that the same gravure printed numbers and patterns coincide on both sides of the bill. This is the first time this independently developed technology has been used for circulated banknotes in China.

Other anti-forgery features include a color shifting effect of the number “5” which means the color of the number changes between gold and green, with a light band rolling, when looked at from different angles.

The issue follows an upgrade in the 2019 edition that included new 50, 20, 10 and 1 yuan banknotes and 1 yuan, 0.5 yuan and 0.1 yuan coins. With the new 5 yuan bill, the upgrade of the fifth series of the renminbi is complete, the central bank said.

The fifth series of the renminbi was introduced in 1999.

New note completes Chinas currency upgrade

New printing technology has been adopted for the note in that the same gravure printed numbers and patterns coincide on both sides of the bill.

New note completes Chinas currency upgrade

A new printing technology has been adopted for the note in that the same gravure printed numbers and patterns coincide on both sides of the bill.

New note completes Chinas currency upgrade

A color shifting effect of the number “5” means the color of the number changes between gold and green, with a light band rolling, when looked at from different angles.

Source: SHINE/Agencies   Editor: Shen Ke
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     