Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authorities said on Wednesday that they received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, including two that were domestically transmitted and 15 imported.

The two domestically transmitted cases were asymptomatic cases from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission and local health authority in Xinjiang.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the national commission said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Sichuan, two each in Inner Mongolia and Fujian, and one in Shaanxi, the commission said.

On Tuesday, a total of 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,460 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,136 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 324 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,087. Of them, 392 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 81,061 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 16,572 close contacts were still under medical observation after 491 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.

