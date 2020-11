Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to advance the construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway project with high quality.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction ahead of the beginning of the construction of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway's Ya'an-Nyingchi section on Sunday.