China to launch public health campaign, enhance disease preparedness and response

China will take forward the public health campaign nationwide as it works to prevent COVID-19 and other diseases in winter and build a Healthy China, the State Council's executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided on Friday.

The Chinese government puts great emphasis on public health. Premier Li Keqiang has underlined the need to advance the public health campaign for the new era with an innovative and reform spirit. Specific arrangements have been made for work on this front in this year's government work report.

It was agreed at the Friday meeting that the public health campaign plays an important role in protecting and promoting people's health, and work on this front must step up.

The meeting points out that winter is a key season for running the campaign and competent departments should facilitate relevant work. It is important to synergize efforts in conducting the campaign and stepping up prevention and control of COVID-19, flu and other infectious diseases. Containment measures shall be kept in place in winter.

Regular hand washing, proper ventilation, single-serving food and serving chopsticks are encouraged.

Mask-wearing and social distancing requirements should be fulfilled in light of the containment needs.

The meeting required summarizing containment experience and making a science-based assessment of COVID-19 developments. Contingency plans on local clusters of cases shall be refined. Reserves of material supplies shall be enhanced. The meeting also urged appropriately mobilizing resources for epidemiological investigation, testing and medical treatment. Relevant information shall be released in a fact-based and transparent manner. Meanwhile, flu and other diseases shall also be prevented.

The meeting called for a comprehensive improvement of the living environment in both rural and urban areas. Efforts will be made for sanitation improvement in key places such as farm markets, small canteens, old residential communities and urban-rural fringe.

Sanitation systems will be strengthened to eliminate any breeding ground for pathogenic microorganisms.

Public health facilities and sewage and garbage treatment facilities will be improved.

The general public is encouraged to adopt good health habits and shape a healthy lifestyle, quit smoking, take limited alcohol, exercise regularly and have a wholesome diet.

Basic health knowledge will be promoted more widely. Health education will also be included in the national education system to raise public health awareness and improve health for all.

